UnitedHealth Group Announces Addition to Leadership Team

Jodee Kozlak will join as chief administrative officer, a newly created role helping to drive enterprise modernization
UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) today announced Jodee Kozlak will join the company as chief administrative officer, effective Sept. 28, 2026.
In this newly created role, Kozlak will help drive enterprise modernization and alignment efforts supporting the company's businesses, people and partners. Kozlak will lead a portfolio that initially includes People, Real Estate, Procurement and Corporate Security.
"Jodee brings exceptional experience across business strategy, organizational development and governance," said Stephen Hemsley, chief executive officer of UnitedHealth Group. "Jodee's record of leading through periods of growth and transformation will accelerate our efforts to improve how we operate, collaborate and serve our stakeholders."
Kozlak served as global senior vice president of Alibaba Group from 2016 to 2017, helping to lead the company's expansion outside China. At Target Corp., Kozlak served in several human resources and legal leadership roles, including as executive vice president and chief human resources officer from 2004 to 2015. Prior to joining Target, Kozlak was a practicing lawyer and accountant.
She also serves as chair of the board for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and as lead independent director for KB Home.
"UnitedHealth Group's mission and impact are unmatched, and I am excited to join an organization with the talent and capabilities to make a meaningful difference in healthcare," Kozlak said. "I look forward to working with teams across the enterprise to advance our strategy, strengthen our capabilities, support our people and deliver on our commitments to the people we serve."
About UnitedHealth Group
UnitedHealth Group is a healthcare and well-being company with a mission to help people live healthier lives and help make the health system work better for everyone through two distinct and complementary businesses. Optum delivers care aided by technology and data, empowering people, partners and providers with the guidance and tools they need to achieve better health. UnitedHealthcare offers a full range of health benefits, enabling affordable coverage, simplifying the healthcare experience and delivering access to high-quality care. Visit UnitedHealth Group at www.unitedhealthgroup.com and follow UnitedHealth Group on LinkedIn .
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