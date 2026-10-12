United States: TotalEnergies Expands its Joint Venture with KKR with the Addition of a 700 MW Renewables Portfolio

TotalEnergies and KKR, a leading global investment firm, today announced the signing of an agreement to add 700 MW to the 50/50 Joint-Venture (JV) they created in the U.S. in 2025, which currently holds 1.4 GW.

The transaction covers a portfolio of three utility scale solar assets located in Texas and in Ohio which are expected to reach their commercial operation dates by the first quarter of 2027. The electricity produced by these assets is already sold to third parties or will be marketed by TotalEnergies. The transaction reflects an enterprise value of $1.2 billion for the portfolio.

TotalEnergies will continue to operate the assets after completion of the transaction, which is expected in 2026 subject to customary conditions.

About KKR
KKR is a leading global investment firm that offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and supporting growth in its portfolio companies and communities. KKR sponsors investment funds that invest in private equity, credit and real assets and has strategic partners that manage hedge funds. KKR's insurance subsidiaries offer retirement, life and reinsurance products under the management of Global Atlantic Financial Group. References to KKR's investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds and insurance subsidiaries. For additional information about KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKR's website at www.kkr.com . For additional information about Global Atlantic Financial Group, please visit Global Atlantic Financial Group's website at www.globalatlantic.com .

TotalEnergies and Electricity
TotalEnergies is building a competitive portfolio that combines renewables (solar, onshore wind, offshore wind) and flexible assets (CCGT, storage) to deliver clean firm power to its customers. By the end of June 2026, TotalEnergies holds more than 37 GW of gross renewable power generation capacity and aims to achieve over 100 TWh of net electricity production by 2030.

About TotalEnergies
TotalEnergies is a global integrated energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas, biogas and low-carbon hydrogen, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to provide as many people as possible with energy that is more reliable, more affordable and more sustainable. Active in about 120 countries, TotalEnergies places sustainability at the heart of its strategy, its projects and its operations.

@TotalEnergies TotalEnergies TotalEnergies TotalEnergies

Cautionary Note
The terms "TotalEnergies", "TotalEnergies company" or "Company" in this document are used to designate TotalEnergies SE and the consolidated entities that are directly or indirectly controlled by TotalEnergies SE. Likewise, the words "we", "us" and "our" may also be used to refer to these entities or to their employees. The entities in which TotalEnergies SE directly or indirectly owns a shareholding are separate legal entities. TotalEnergies SE has no liability for the acts or omissions of these entities. This document may contain forward-looking information and statements that are based on a number of economic data and assumptions made in a given economic, competitive and regulatory environment. They may prove to be inaccurate in the future and are subject to a number of risk factors. Neither TotalEnergies SE nor any of its subsidiaries assumes any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information or statement, objectives or trends contained in this document whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Information concerning risk factors, that may affect TotalEnergies' financial results or activities is provided in the most recent Registration Document, the French-language version of which is filed by TotalEnergies SE with the French securities regulator Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), and in the Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

KKR Contacts
Media Relations: Media@kkr.com

TotalEnergies Contacts
Media Relations: +33 (0)1 47 44 46 99 | presse@totalenergies.com | @TotalEnergiesPR
Investor Relations: +33 (0)1 47 44 46 46 | ir@totalenergies.com

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