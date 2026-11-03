United Arab Emirates: TotalEnergies Signs a Five?year Liquefied Natural Gas Supply Agreement with ADNOC Gas

TotalEnergies (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) and ADNOC Gas announced today a five-year liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply agreement, under which ADNOC Gas will supply a total of up to 1.6 million tonnes of LNG. The first deliveries are expected as of 2026.

"The signing of this agreement with ADNOC Gas marks another important milestone in our long-standing partnership and highlights our commitment to deepening our cooperation over the long term. Thanks to its perfect location between Europe and Asia, this new supply will enable TotalEnergies to confirm its position as one of the main LNG portfolio suppliers," said Stéphane Michel, President Gas, Renewables & Power at TotalEnergies.

"Global demand for LNG continues to grow, and ADNOC Gas is well positioned to capture that opportunity. This agreement reflects the strength of our LNG business, the competitiveness of our supply offering and our ability to secure long-term partnerships that support growth, enhance resilience and create lasting value for shareholders," said Fatema Al Nuaimi, Chief Executive Officer of ADNOC Gas.

About ADNOC Gas
ADNOC Gas, listed on the ADX (ADX symbol: "ADNOCGAS" / ISIN: "AEE01195A234"), is a world-class, large-scale integrated gas processing and sales company operating across the gas value chain, from receipt of feedstock from ADNOC through large, long-life operations for gas processing and fractionation to the sale of products to domestic and international customers. ADNOC Gas supplies approximately 60% of the UAE's sales gas needs and supplies end-customers in over 20 countries. ADNOC Gas' LNG marketing activities contribute to ADNOC's global LNG marketing and trading platform, which integrates ADNOC Gas, XRG and ADNOC Trading capabilities to serve customers across key international markets. To find out more, visit: www.adnocgas.ae (X) @ADNOCGas

TotalEnergies, the world's third largest LNG player
TotalEnergies is the world's third largest LNG player with a global portfolio of 44 million tonnes in 2025 thanks to its interests in liquefaction plants in all geographies. The Company benefits from an integrated position across the LNG value chain, including production, transportation, access to more than 20 Mtpa of regasification capacity in Europe, trading, and LNG bunkering. TotalEnergies' ambition is to increase the share of natural gas in its sales mix to close to 50% by 2030, to reduce carbon emissions and eliminate methane emissions associated with the gas value chain, and to work with local partners to promote the transition from coal to natural gas.

About TotalEnergies
TotalEnergies is a global integrated energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas, biogas and low-carbon hydrogen, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to provide as many people as possible with energy that is more reliable, more affordable and more sustainable. Active in about 120 countries, TotalEnergies places sustainability at the heart of its strategy, its projects and its operations.

@TotalEnergies TotalEnergies TotalEnergies TotalEnergies

Cautionary Note
The terms "TotalEnergies", "TotalEnergies company" or "Company" in this document are used to designate TotalEnergies SE and the consolidated entities that are directly or indirectly controlled by TotalEnergies SE. Likewise, the words "we", "us" and "our" may also be used to refer to these entities or to their employees. The entities in which TotalEnergies SE directly or indirectly owns a shareholding are separate legal entities. This document may contain forward-looking information and statements that are based on a number of economic data and assumptions made in a given economic, competitive and regulatory environment. They may prove to be inaccurate in the future and are subject to a number of risk factors. Neither TotalEnergies SE nor any of its subsidiaries assumes any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information or statement, objectives or trends contained in this document whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Information concerning risk factors, that may affect TotalEnergies' financial results or activities is provided in the most recent Universal Registration Document, the French-language version of which is filed by TotalEnergies SE with the French securities regulator Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), and in the Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Adnoc Contacts
Media Relations: Paloma Berenguer l +971 (2) 6037444 l media.adg@adnoc.ae
Investor Relations: Richard Griffith l +971 (2) 6037445 l ir@adnocgas.ae

TotalEnergies Contacts
Media Relations: +33 (0)1 47 44 46 99 l presse@totalenergies.com l @TotalEnergiesPR
Investor Relations: +33 (0)1 47 44 46 46 l ir@totalenergies.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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