UiPath to Participate in the Citi 2026 Global TMT Conference

UiPath (NYSE: PATH), a global leader in business orchestration and automation, today announced that Ashim Gupta, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Citi 2026 Global TMT Conference, to be held at the Hilton New York Hotel in New York, NY on Tuesday, September 8th at 10:50 am ET.
The presentation will be available via live audio webcast and archived replay on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website ( https://ir.uipath.com ).
About UiPath
UiPath (NYSE: PATH) is a leader in business orchestration and automation, trusted by organizations worldwide to transform enterprise complexity into intelligent, secure operations where AI agents reason, robots act, and people lead. Built for the modern enterprise and the world's most regulated industries, UiPath integrates automation, orchestration, AI, and testing into governed, scalable workflows—unlocking innovation at the speed of business while delivering the controls and compliance enterprise leaders demand. Visit www.uipath.com for more information.
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Investor Relations Contact
Allise Furlani
investor.relations@uipath.com
UiPath
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UiPath