U.S. FAA certifies Boeing 737-10, largest member of 737 MAX family

- Certification program included nearly 1,000 total test flights and extensive safety assessments and design reviews.
- Regulatory approval clears Boeing to deliver a single-aisle jet with the best seat economics and safety enhancements.
The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) today certified the newest and largest Boeing 737 MAX airplane, the 737-10, clearing the way for Boeing [NYSE: BA] to begin delivering the airplane in the coming months.
The 737-10 completes the 737 MAX family, which offers airlines the most efficient and flexible single-aisle airplane lineup in aviation. The largest model builds on the family's common architecture while taking capabilities to a new level:
- Capacity to serve 230 passengers in maximum seating configuration
- Lowest per seat costs of any single-aisle airplane in service
- 365 nautical miles more range than competitors without auxiliary fuel tanks
The airplane also introduces safety enhancements, including an enhanced Angle-of-Attack system that will become standard across the 737 MAX family.
"Completing the certification program clears the path for us to deliver a Boeing airplane that will set a new standard in commercial aviation. The 737-10 offers greater capacity, longer range and the best seat economics in its class, a platform that will create more value and opportunities for airlines around the world," said Stephanie Pope, president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes. "We are also delighted to complete the 737 MAX family and provide our customers the most-efficient and flexible single-aisle airplane portfolio in the industry."
More than 30 customers around the world have purchased the 737-10 model, with orders totaling 1,555 airplanes to date, or more than 30 percent of the 737 MAX program's current order book.
The 737-10 is the first commercial airplane to be certified to the full extent of the 2020 Aircraft Certification, Safety, and Accountability Act (ACSAA), which mandated enhanced documentation of safety assessments and human factors evaluations.
In compliance with ACSAA and FAA certification requirements, Boeing completed a rigorous certification program for the 737-10, including:
- More than 2,000 total flight hours, plus 1,000 ground test hours.
- Tens of thousands of pages of documentation and many hours of formal meetings with the FAA.
"Our flight test team ran a disciplined, methodical campaign to validate every system. That rigor gives us confidence as we move toward deliveries," said Chris Payne, vice president and general manager of 737 Airplane Development Programs for Boeing Commercial Airplanes. "I'm incredibly proud of the entire team for their focus and professionalism."
More information on 737 MAX family
The 737 MAX program offers a family of highly-efficient airplanes that offer 135-230 seats, providing a range of options that caters to an airline's unique network and fleet needs.
Customers have placed 7,350 orders for 737 MAX airplanes, of which nearly 2,500 have been delivered through the end of September 2026. The 737-10 represents more than 30 percent of unfilled 737 MAX orders.
The 737-10, the largest in the family, will typically accommodate between 185 to 210 passengers, in a two-class configuration, and have the range to fly up to 3,100 nautical miles (5,740 km). Technological advancements also result in a 20 percent reduction in CO2 emission and fuel use.
The 737-10 joins the 737-7, 737-8, 737-8-200, and 737-9, each with its unique capabilities, including:
- The 737-7 typically seats 135-160 passengers in a two-class configuration and offers a range of up to 3,800 nautical miles (7,040 km). The airplane is designed for exceptional performance for operators flying out of airports at high altitudes and hot climates. The FAA certified the 737-7 earlier this year.
- The 737-8 seats 160-180 passengers with a range of up to 3,500 nautical miles (6,480 km). It can profitably serve almost any short and medium-haul market.
- The 737-9 has three more seating rows than the 737-8 and serves 175-195 passengers with a range of up to 3,300 nautical miles (6,110 km).
For more information on Boeing commercial airplanes, visit Boeing.com.
A leading global aerospace company and top U.S. exporter, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. Our U.S. and global workforce and supplier base drive innovation, economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing is committed to fostering a culture based on our core values of safety, quality and integrity.
Boeing Media Relations
media@boeing.com
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SOURCE Boeing