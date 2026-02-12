U.S. Department of the Air Force Accelerates Cloud Modernization with Oracle

U.S. Department of the Air Force Accelerates Cloud Modernization with Oracle

The Department of War can now access Oracle Cloud Infrastructure technologies, including Oracle AI Database 26ai

The United States Department of the Air Force (DAF) has awarded Oracle an $88million firm-fixed price task order to provide Oracle.com%2Fcloud&a=Oracle+Cloud+Infrastructure" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) services for the Air Force Cloud One program. This award continues Oracle's role as a key partner in Department of War (DoW) cloud modernization efforts.

The Cloud One program offers DoW customers to capitalize on the security, performance, and resiliency of OCI across multiple classification levels.

Under the program, mission owners can also take advantage of DoW security services such as the Secure Cloud Computing Architecture to better meet the boundary protection needs of the Defense Information Systems Network. They can also leverage Oracle AI Database 26ai on OCI to securely combine organization-specific information and public information when running agentic AI workflows to securely generate sophisticated answers and perform actions autonomously.

"Oracle remains committed to the DoW's mission and our next-generation database services and analytics, including Oracle AI Database 26ai, are transformative additions to DoW's Cloud One strategy," said Kim Lynch, executive vice president, Government, Defense & Intelligence, Oracle. "With this latest contract award, defense customers can confidently advance their most critical missions knowing Oracle's secure, trusted technologies provide the highest standards of security, compliance, and reliability required to meet their unique operational demands." 

OCI provides dedicated, secure, and accredited data center support for the DoW, including Top Secret SCI, Special Access Program, and Defense Information Systems Agency Impact Levels 5 and 6 workloads. Oracle National Security Regions are operated by cleared US citizens. 

The new task order covers OCI offerings used by Cloud One and its government customers across the DAF and the rest of the DoW enterprise. Work will be performed at contractor-designated facilities throughout the United States and is scheduled to run through Dec. 7, 2028.

