U.S. Army awards Javelin Joint Venture $215 million contract for Lightweight Command Launch Unit production

U.S. Army awards Javelin Joint Venture $215 million contract for Lightweight Command Launch Unit production

New launcher supports Army modernization with improved capability

The U.S. Army awarded the Javelin Joint Venture (JJV), a partnership between Raytheon, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, and Lockheed Martin, a $215 million production contract for Lightweight Command Launch Units, or LWCLU. The LWCLU, the next-generation launcher for the Javelin® weapon system, is replacing its legacy command launch unit.

The Javelin LWCLU is designed to be adaptable and compatible with all current, past and future Javelin variants. The award comes five months after the JJV delivered the first LWCLUs to the Army.

"This contract reflects the strong partnership between industry and the Army to sustain and advance the Javelin system," said Jenna Hunt Frazier, JJV president and Javelin program director at Raytheon. "By modernizing our factory and strengthening our production line, we're ensuring soldiers receive a lighter, more capable launcher that improves operational readiness across the force."

The Javelin LWCLU is 30% smaller and 25% lighter, while doubling target detection and recognition, compared to the current Block I Command Launch Unit. The LWCLU maximizes surveillance for soldiers, while offering day and night engagement capability.

"The LWCLU contract award is a powerful testament to the JJV's ongoing commitment to meeting the warfighter's most critical needs," said Rich Liccion, vice president, JJV and program director, Lockheed Martin Javelin. "This achievement reflects what we can accomplish when innovation is driven by purpose and a relentless focus on the mission we support."

Javelin is developed and produced by the JJV between Raytheon, in Tucson, Arizona, and Lockheed Martin in Orlando, Florida. To date, the JJV has produced more than 55,000 Javelin missiles and more than 12,000 reusable Command Launch Units.

About Raytheon
Raytheon, an RTX business, is a leading provider of defense solutions to help the U.S. government, our allies and partners defend their national sovereignty and ensure their security. For more than 100 years, Raytheon has developed new technologies and enhanced existing capabilities in integrated air and missile defense, smart weapons, missiles, advanced sensors and radars, interceptors, space-based systems, hypersonics and missile defense across land, air, sea and space.

About RTX
With more than 180,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. With industry-leading capabilities, we advance aviation, engineer integrated defense systems for operational success, and develop next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2025 sales of more than $88 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

For questions or to schedule an interview, please contact corporatepr@RTX.com.

About Lockheed Martin
Lockheed Martin is a global defense technology company driving innovation and advancing scientific discovery. Our all-domain mission solutions and 21st Century Security® vision accelerate the delivery of transformative technologies to ensure those we serve always stay ahead of ready. More information at Lockheedmartin.com.

Lockheed Martin Media Contact: Lockheed Martin Media Relations, +1 972-310-1979; mfc.media@lmco.com

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-army-awards-javelin-joint-venture-215-million-contract-for-lightweight-command-launch-unit-production-302911519.html

SOURCE RTX

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