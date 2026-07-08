U.S. Air Force Leverages Missionforce to Modernize Sustainment and Operations for $13.5 Billion Vehicle Fleet

Missionforce National Security has replaced legacy ERP silos with a unified, interoperable platform to streamline logistics, reduce downtime, and increase readiness for the Air Force's global 100,000-vehicle fleet.
The news underscores Missionforce National Security's growing DoW momentum, building on a new $72M Air Force ELA and recent $5.6B Army IDIQ to scale innovation across the U.S. Armed Forces.
Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the #1 AI CRM, today announced that the U.S. Air Force 441st Vehicle Support Chain Operations Squadron (VSCOS) is now using Missionforce National Security to manage its $13.5 billion fleet of over 84,000 vehicles across nearly 389 locations.
VSCOS manages the Air Force's vehicle fleet, helping ensure global mission readiness. Faced with the sunsetting of its legacy fleet management system, the 85-person squadron needed a scalable, IL5-authorized platform capable of overseeing these assets and supporting over 7,300 personnel without mission downtime.
"The 441st VSCOS is a masterclass in how a lean, mission-focused team paired with Salesforce can drive real global impact. By consolidating onto a single, interoperable platform with Missionforce National Security, the Air Force has turned fragmented logistics operations into a strategic advantage. This is delivering improved visibility for commanders, reduced service downtime, and helping ensure vehicles are ready to roll when the call comes," said Kendall Collins, CEO of Missionforce and Government Cloud at Salesforce.
Through Missionforce National Security, VSCOS deployed a suite of IL5-approved, purpose-built, mission-ready applications on Salesforce Government Cloud Plus Defense to manage the USAF's vehicle fleet. This unified digital backbone turns complex global logistics into more streamlined, manageable workflows:
- Agentforce Public Sector captures and unifies VSCOS data, giving teams a complete picture of vehicle information and single, 360-degree mission view, with tools to help anticipate vehicle needs and end-of-life timelines with predictive analytics.
- Agentforce Field Service and Operations , when released, will help personnel and field technicians coordinate work orders and repairs in real time.
- Salesforce Customer Experience Platforms and CRM Analytics provide self-service portals for global collaboration and high-speed, visualized data dashboards that help leaders anticipate trends and make executive decisions faster.
- Agentforce 360 Platform and Salesforce Shield help enable the Air Force to build custom, mission-specific apps and tools quickly — all while maintaining the rigorous, always-on security and encryption required for national defense.
The Air Force now has a real-time mission view with enterprise-level management and distribution capabilities to support global mission needs. Driving speed, data accuracy, and mission readiness, Missionforce National Security has empowered VSCOS to:
- Drive Global Visibility: By unifying scattered data from ERP systems of record like ELMS, the VSCOS team can now compare real-time data, inventory lists, and requests through a unified interface, improving reporting accuracy across bases. Reusable components also help personnel to push new mission-critical tools into production faster.
- Streamline Asset Logistics: Base personnel and fleet managers can now facilitate the movement of mission-ready vehicles and equipment, supporting more than 51,000 requests. The tool also helps personnel log arrivals, update equipment status, and specify delivery locations in real-time.
- Accelerate Mission Planning: Using a new, scalable application built on Salesforce for contingency support – MELRAT – VSCOS has reduced the time required to identify eligible inventory for contingencies, like Presidential support, from days to minutes.
- Increase System Reliability: While the Air Force's previous system could go down for days at a time, Missionforce National Security provides a stable environment for continuous operations, significantly reducing vehicle downtime.
- Simplify Budgeting: When completed, VSCOS personnel will be able to automatically calculate the number of vehicles that can be funded with available budget, based on weighted criteria with no manual calculations required. They can also leverage a new budgeting tool to streamline distribution operations – including maintenance funding and budget distribution across bases – based on factors like average fleet size on site and local conditions.
The migration to Salesforce has established a clean, unified data foundation, preparing VSCOS for future AI integrations. The squadron is already exploring AI use cases to automate manual data entry into systems of record, validate VINs, and evaluate vehicle sensor data to predict maintenance needs.
"We made a strategic bet on the future of national security by aligning the right people, processes, and technology to scale with the DoW and the Intelligence Community. This work with the USAF is a culmination of that foresight, delivering the digital superiority and multi-tenant scale required to meet operational demands. With a unified view, our customers can perform critical national security tasks with the visibility, coordination, and operational control needed to move at mission speed – helping to ensure our warfighters and intelligence officers maintain decision advantage" – said Bill Pessin, SVP of National Security at Salesforce.
Go Deeper:
- Read the full case study on VSCO
- Learn about Salesforce's new $72M Department of the Air Force ELA
- Read about Salesforce's $5.6B Army IDIQ
- Learn more about Salesforce Government Cloud
- Explore Agentforce Public Sector
About Missionforce
As public sector organizations navigate unprecedented digital acceleration, Salesforce is meeting the moment with Missionforce. Missionforce modernizes service delivery and mission critical operations across government by delivering trusted cloud, data, and AI capabilities designed to support secure, resilient operations and measurable outcomes. Missionforce National Security is purpose-built to deliver the best Salesforce innovation to the tactical edge and environments where readiness, resilience, and speed are essential.
About Salesforce
Salesforce helps organizations of any size become agentic enterprises - integrating humans, agents, apps, and data on a trusted, unified platform to unlock unprecedented growth and innovation. Visit www.salesforce.com for more information.
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Kara Sibbern
ksibbern@salesforce.com