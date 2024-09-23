Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Artificial Intelligence

Trulieve to Open Medical Cannabis Dispensary in Hudson, Florida

New Pasco County location will host grand opening celebration Friday, September 27 th

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., announced the opening of a new medical cannabis dispensary in Hudson, Florida .

Trulieve logo (PRNewsfoto/Trulieve Cannabis Corp.)

A grand opening celebration will be held Friday, September 27 , beginning at 9 a.m. , featuring music, specials, discounts, and opportunities to register for upcoming patient education sessions as well as learn about #YesOn3 and the ballot initiative to legalize adult cannabis use in Florida .

"This new dispensary provides greater access to cannabis for patients and caregivers in Pasco County ," said Trulieve's Chief Executive Officer Kim Rivers . "We look forward to serving the Hudson community with high-quality products."

Trulieve Hudson, located at 11909 State Road 52, will be open 9 a.m. 8:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. 8 p.m. on Sundays , offering walk-in and express pickup service.

The new dispensary will carry a wide variety of popular products including Trulieve's portfolio of in-house brands such as Alchemy, Co2lors, Cultivar Collection, Modern Flower, Momenta, Muse, Roll One, Sweet Talk, and Trekkers. Customers will also have access to beloved partner brands such as Alien Labs, Bellamy Brothers , Binske, Black Tuna, Blue River, Connected Cannabis, DeLisioso, Khalifa Kush , Love's Oven, Miami Mango, O.pen, Seed Junky, and Sunshine Cannabis, all available exclusively at Trulieve in Florida .

Across Florida , Trulieve offers home delivery, convenient online ordering, and in-store pickup. Veterans receive 20% off every order when they show their military ID, and all first-time guests are eligible for a 60% new customer discount at any Florida Trulieve location. For more information, or to learn how to become a registered patient, please visit Trulieve.com and connect on Instagram or Facebook .

About Trulieve
Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with leading market positions in Arizona , Florida , and Pennsylvania . Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com .

Investor Contact
Christine Hersey , Vice President of Investor Relations
+1 (424) 202-0210
Christine.Hersey@Trulieve.com

Media Contact  
Phil Buck , APR, Corporate Communications Manager
+1 (406) 370-6226
Philip.Buck@Trulieve.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trulieve-to-open-medical-cannabis-dispensary-in-hudson-florida-302254995.html

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

The Conversation (0)

Trulieve to Open Medical Cannabis Dispensary in Lake Worth, Florida

New Palm Beach County location will host grand opening celebration Friday, September 27 th

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., today announced the opening of a new medical cannabis dispensary in Lake Worth, Florida .

Person touching a cannabis plant; Australia map in flag colours.

ASX Cannabis Stocks: 10 Biggest Companies in 2024

While Australia has yet to legalise all forms of cannabis, the country is a growing medical cannabis and hemp market, with many companies manufacturing, researching and exporting the plant-based product.

Medical cannabis was federally legalised in 2016, and the export of cannabis from Australia was legalised in 2018. The only state to legalise recreational use so far is the Australian Capital Territory, which did so in 2020; however, recreational cannabis is not available for purchase in the state and must be grown by the user, meaning the legislation is quite restrictive.

The country's medical cannabis market has been steadily expanding in size and scope. In fact, a 2021 survey of 1,600 medical cannabis users shows that 37 percent of respondents were using legally prescribed cannabis compared to just 2.7 percent of respondents in 2018. More recently, a 2023 survey showed that 50 percent of Australians supported legalising the right to own six personal cannabis plants, with only 31 percent of those surveyed opposing such a law.

Trulieve Announces Upcoming Event Participation

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., today announced planned event participation.

Trulieve logo (PRNewsfoto/Trulieve Cannabis Corp.)

  • ATB Capital Markets 2024 Life Sciences Institutional Investor Conference, September 18, 2024 : Vice President of Investor Relations Christine Hersey will participate in investor meetings.
  • Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, October 8 - 9, 2024 : Chief Marketing Officer Gina Collins will participate in a panel discussion on Next-Gen Cannabis Retail on October 9th at 11:00 AM , and Vice President of Investor Relations Christine Hersey will participate in a VIP Roundtable discussion on Capital Markets and investor meetings.

Information about our events, links to events where available, and slide presentations can be found at: https://investors.trulieve.com/events

Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with leading market positions in Arizona , Florida , and Pennsylvania . Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com.

Investor Contact  
Christine Hersey , Vice President of Investor Relations
+1 (424) 202-0210
Christine.Hersey@Trulieve.com

Media Contact  
Phil Buck , APR, Corporate Communications Manager
+1 (406) 370-6226
Philip.Buck@Trulieve.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trulieve-announces-upcoming-event-participation-302245660.html

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2024/12/c1444.html

Trulieve to Open Medical Cannabis Dispensary in Clearwater, Florida

New Pinellas County location will host grand opening celebration Friday, September 13 th

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., announced the opening of a new medical cannabis dispensary in Clearwater, Florida on Saturday, September 7 .

Trulieve Opens Relocated Dispensary in Tucson, Arizona

New Menlo Park location to celebrate grand opening Friday, September 13 th

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States today announced the relocation of a dispensary in Tucson, Arizona .

Cannabis leaves, US flag.

Cannabis Round-Up: US Sets Date for Hearing on Rescheduling, State Markets See Growth

August brought a whirlwind of activity in the cannabis industry as the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) set a date for a long-awaited public hearing on the rescheduling of cannabis.

According to public records, the hearing will commence on December 2, 2024, in Arlington, Virginia.

While this date delays the process until after the election, it is still possible that cannabis will be rescheduled before current President Joe Biden leaves office on January 25, 2025.

Keep reading...Show less

×