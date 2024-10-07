Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Trulieve to Open Medical Cannabis Dispensary in Hallandale Beach, Florida

New Broward County location will host grand opening celebration Friday, October 11 th

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., today announced the opening of a new medical cannabis dispensary in Hallandale Beach, Florida .

Trulieve logo (PRNewsfoto/Trulieve Cannabis Corp.)

A grand opening celebration will be held Friday, October 11 , beginning at 9 a.m. , featuring music, specials, discounts, and opportunities to register for upcoming patient education sessions as well as learn about #YesOn3 and the ballot initiative to legalize adult cannabis use in Florida .

"We are proud to expand access to cannabis in Broward County by opening this new dispensary," said Trulieve's Chief Executive Officer Kim Rivers . "Our knowledgeable staff is committed to serving patients and caregivers with affordable, high-quality products and elite customer service."

Trulieve Hallandale Beach, located at 2100 East Hallandale Beach Blvd, Suite 103, will be open 9 a.m. 8:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. 8 p.m. on Sundays , offering walk-in and express pickup service.

The new dispensary will carry a wide variety of popular products including Trulieve's portfolio of in-house brands such as Alchemy, Co2lors, Cultivar Collection, Modern Flower, Momenta, Muse, Roll One, Sweet Talk, and Trekkers. Customers will also have access to beloved partner brands such as Alien Labs, Bellamy Brothers , Binske, Black Tuna, Blue River , Connected Cannabis, DeLisioso, Khalifa Kush , Love's Oven, Miami Mango, O.pen, Seed Junky, and Sunshine Cannabis, all available exclusively at Trulieve in Florida .

Across Florida , Trulieve offers home delivery, convenient online ordering, and in-store pickup. Veterans receive 20% off every order when they show their military ID, and all first-time guests are eligible for a 60% new customer discount at any Florida Trulieve location. For more information, or to learn how to become a registered patient, please visit Trulieve.com and connect on Instagram or Facebook .

About Trulieve
Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with leading market positions in Arizona , Florida , and Pennsylvania . Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com .

Facebook: @Trulieve
Instagram: @Trulieve_
X: @Trulieve

Investor Contact
Christine Hersey , Vice President of Investor Relations
+1 (424) 202-0210
Christine.Hersey@Trulieve.com

Media Contact  
Phil Buck , APR, Corporate Communications Manager
+1 (406) 370-6226
Philip.Buck@Trulieve.com

The Conversation (0)

Trulieve Partners with Black Buddha Cannabis to Launch Premium Products in Arizona and Pennsylvania

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing medical marijuana company in the U.S., today announces a partnership with Black Buddha Cannabis a purpose-driven and women-owned medical marijuana brand. The collaboration will introduce Black Buddha Cannabis products to Trulieve dispensaries in Arizona and Pennsylvania starting in October 2024 .

Products from Black Buddha's

Black Buddha Cannabis, founded by Roz McCarthy , CEO of Soaring High Industries and Minorities for Medical Marijuana, brings a unique approach to the medical marijuana industry with a focus on wellness and healing. McCarthy, a 30+ year healthcare industry veteran and a 2018 honoree in High Times' 100 Most Influential People, launched Black Buddha Cannabis after a traumatic brain injury that transformed her life and inspired her to explore the therapeutic benefits of medical marijuana.

Products from Black Buddha's "BLYSS" and "DREAM" lines of premium medical marijuana flower will be available in Trulieve stores throughout Arizona and Pennsylvania starting Friday, October 4 . Black Buddha products are curated for a blissful experience by focusing on terpene profiles and enhanced therapeutic effects that cater to a balanced lifestyle.

"We are incredibly excited to bring Black Buddha Cannabis to the vibrant markets of Arizona and Pennsylvania ," says Black Buddha Cannabis Chief Executive Officer Roz McCarthy . "Our brand is deeply rooted in wellness, and our mission is to help people feel better, whether they are part of the adult-use or medical marijuana community. We believe everyone deserves access to products that enhance their well-being, and we're thrilled to offer our carefully curated flower lines to these new markets."

Trulieve's partnership with Black Buddha Cannabis marks a significant milestone in expanding the Company's product offerings and supporting brands that align with Trulieve's commitment to wellness, innovation, and quality. This collaboration is expected to resonate with customers who seek premium medical marijuana crafted with intention and care.

"We are excited to welcome Black Buddha Cannabis to our product lineup," said Trulieve's Chief Executive Officer Kim Rivers . "Roz's inspiring story and her brand's dedication to healing through medical marijuana align perfectly with Trulieve's mission to provide high-quality, purpose-driven products to our customers."

Arizona and Pennsylvania will serve as the target markets for the initial launch of the partnership, a collaboration that underscores Trulieve's ongoing commitment to offering high-quality and innovative products that cater to the diverse needs of its customers.

For more information on Black Buddha Cannabis, please visit BlackBuddha.co . Visit Trulieve.com to find store locations, sign up for updates and shop for products online.

About Black Buddha Cannabis
Black Buddha Cannabis establishes a new paradigm for the industry as a black-owned, environmentally conscious, wellness-focused, and social equity-driven brand. Black Buddha Cannabis' premiere lifestyle and wellness products will be found at leading dispensaries across the country through state-by-state brand partnerships with manufacturers, cultivators, and operators. Currently available in Ohio , Nevada and Massachusetts , Black Buddha Cannabis expects to have products available in New Jersey in January 2025 . To learn more about Black Buddha Cannabis please visit http://blackbuddha.co .

About Trulieve
Trulieve is an industry-leading, vertically integrated medical marijuana company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with leading market positions in Arizona , Florida , and Pennsylvania . Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to medical marijuana, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com .

Facebook: @Trulieve
Instagram: @Trulieve _
X: @Trulieve

Investor Contact
Christine Hersey , Vice President of Investor Relations
+1 (424) 202-0210
Christine.Hersey@Trulieve.com

Media Contact  
Phil Buck , APR, Corporate Communications Manager
+1 (406) 370-6226
Philip.Buck@Trulieve.com

Trulieve logo (PRNewsfoto/Trulieve Cannabis Corp.)

Trulieve to Open Medical Cannabis Dispensary in Hudson, Florida

New Pasco County location will host grand opening celebration Friday, September 27 th

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., announced the opening of a new medical cannabis dispensary in Hudson, Florida .

Trulieve to Open Medical Cannabis Dispensary in Lake Worth, Florida

New Palm Beach County location will host grand opening celebration Friday, September 27 th

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., today announced the opening of a new medical cannabis dispensary in Lake Worth, Florida .

Person touching a cannabis plant; Australia map in flag colours.

ASX Cannabis Stocks: 10 Biggest Companies in 2024

While Australia has yet to legalise all forms of cannabis, the country is a growing medical cannabis and hemp market, with many companies manufacturing, researching and exporting the plant-based product.

Medical cannabis was federally legalised in 2016, and the export of cannabis from Australia was legalised in 2018. The only state to legalise recreational use so far is the Australian Capital Territory, which did so in 2020; however, recreational cannabis is not available for purchase in the state and must be grown by the user, meaning the legislation is quite restrictive.

The country's medical cannabis market has been steadily expanding in size and scope. In fact, a 2021 survey of 1,600 medical cannabis users shows that 37 percent of respondents were using legally prescribed cannabis compared to just 2.7 percent of respondents in 2018. More recently, a 2023 survey showed that 50 percent of Australians supported legalising the right to own six personal cannabis plants, with only 31 percent of those surveyed opposing such a law.

Keep reading...Show less

Trulieve Announces Upcoming Event Participation

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., today announced planned event participation.

  • ATB Capital Markets 2024 Life Sciences Institutional Investor Conference, September 18, 2024 : Vice President of Investor Relations Christine Hersey will participate in investor meetings.
  • Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, October 8 - 9, 2024 : Chief Marketing Officer Gina Collins will participate in a panel discussion on Next-Gen Cannabis Retail on October 9th at 11:00 AM , and Vice President of Investor Relations Christine Hersey will participate in a VIP Roundtable discussion on Capital Markets and investor meetings.

Information about our events, links to events where available, and slide presentations can be found at: https://investors.trulieve.com/events

About Trulieve

Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with leading market positions in Arizona , Florida , and Pennsylvania . Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com.

Facebook: @Trulieve
Instagram: @Trulieve _
X: @Trulieve

Investor Contact  
Christine Hersey , Vice President of Investor Relations
+1 (424) 202-0210
Christine.Hersey@Trulieve.com

Media Contact  
Phil Buck , APR, Corporate Communications Manager
+1 (406) 370-6226
Philip.Buck@Trulieve.com

Trulieve to Open Medical Cannabis Dispensary in Clearwater, Florida

New Pinellas County location will host grand opening celebration Friday, September 13 th

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., announced the opening of a new medical cannabis dispensary in Clearwater, Florida on Saturday, September 7 .

