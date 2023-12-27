Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Trulieve to Open Florida Medical Cannabis Dispensaries in Crawfordville and Crestview

Grand opening celebrations in Crawfordville Friday and Crestview Saturday

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States today announced the opening of two new medical dispensaries in Crawfordville and Crestview, Florida .

Grand opening celebrations will be held in Crawfordville on Friday, December 29 and Crestview on Saturday, December 30 . Both events begin at 9 a.m. , featuring music, specials, discounts, and opportunities to register for upcoming patient education sessions.

"We are excited to open these dispensaries, providing high quality products and service for Florida patients in the Big Bend and Panhandle regions," said Trulieve's Chief Executive Officer Kim Rivers .

Trulieve Crawfordville Dispensary Express, located at 2615 Crawfordville Highway, is the Company's first dispensary dedicated solely to express pickup orders. Customers at this location will place online orders on the Trulieve website ahead of fast and convenient express pickup service.

Trulieve Crestview, located at 2150 South Ferdon Blvd., will offer both walk-in and pickup service. Across Florida , Trulieve offers home delivery, convenient online ordering, and in-store pickup. Veterans receive 20% off every order when they show their military ID, and all first-time guests are eligible for a 60% new customer discount at any Florida Trulieve location.

Both locations will carry a wide variety of popular products including Trulieve's portfolio of in-house brands such as Alchemy, Co2lors, Cultivar Collection, Modern Flower, Momenta, Muse, Roll One, Sweet Talk and Trekkers. Customers will also have access to beloved partner brands such as Alien Labs, Binske, Black Tuna, Blue River , Connected Cannabis, DeLisioso, Khalifa Kush , Love's Oven, Miami Mango, O.pen, Seed Junky and Sunshine Cannabis, all available exclusively at Trulieve in Florida .

Both new dispensaries will be open 9 a.m. 8:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. 8 p.m. on Sundays . For more information, or to learn how to become a registered patient, please visit Trulieve.com and connect on Instagram or Facebook .

About Trulieve
Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with established hubs in the Northeast, Southeast, and Southwest, anchored by leading market positions in Arizona , Florida , and Pennsylvania . Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com .

Investor Contact
Christine Hersey , Vice President of Investor Relations
+1 (424) 202-0210
Christine.Hersey@Trulieve.com

Media Contact
Phil Buck , APR, Corporate Communications Manager
+1 (406) 370-6226
Philip.Buck@Trulieve.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trulieve-to-open-florida-medical-cannabis-dispensaries-in-crawfordville-and-crestview-302022650.html

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2023/27/c5130.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

The Conversation (0)

Trulieve Announces Closing of $25 Million Financing

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., today announced the closing of a commercial loan secured by a cultivation site in Florida for aggregate gross proceeds of $25 million . Trulieve will pay interest at a fixed rate of 8.31% for the duration of the five-year loan. Lenders were comprised of two banks, with First Federal Bank serving as lead agent.  The Company intends to use the net loan proceeds for general corporate purposes.

Trulieve logo (PRNewsfoto/Trulieve Cannabis Corp.)

"We are pleased to announce this non-dilutive financing, particularly given the current macroeconomic backdrop," said Trulieve Chief Executive Officer, Kim Rivers . "This loan provides Trulieve greater flexibility and bolsters our cash position as we focus on preparing for growth catalysts."

"The cannabis industry is an important and complex sector with a significant presence in Florida . We are honored to offer deposit and lending solutions, and particularly this loan to facilitate Trulieve's growth," said John Medina , President and CEO of First Federal Bank.

About First Federal Bank
First Federal Bank is a mutual bank offering consumer and commercial banking solutions, including online and mobile solutions and services. With a financial rating of "5-Star, Superior" from BauerFinancial , Inc., of Coral Gables, Fla. for more than two decades, First Federal Bank serves customers throughout the southeast. To learn more about First Federal Bank, please visit https://www.ffbf.com/ .

About Trulieve
Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with leading market positions in Arizona , Florida , and Pennsylvania . Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit https://www.trulieve.com/ .

Investor Contact
Christine Hersey , Vice President of Investor Relations
+1 (424) 202-0210
Christine.Hersey@Trulieve.com

Media Contact
Phil Buck , Corporate Communications Manager
+1 (406) 370-6226
Philip.Buck@Trulieve.com

Forward-Looking Statements
This news release includes forward-looking information and statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to the Company's expectations or forecasts other plans, intentions, expectations, estimates, and beliefs and include statements regarding the redemption date and the payment of the redemption price and surrender of the Notes. Words such as "expects", "continue", "will", "anticipates" and "intends" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current projections and expectations about future events and trends that management believes might affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs, and on certain assumptions and analysis made by the Company in light of the experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors management believes are appropriate. Forward-looking information and statements involve and are subject to assumptions and known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual events, results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future events, results, performance, and achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking information and statements herein, including, without limitation, the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and in our periodic reports subsequently filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and in the Company's filings on SEDAR at www . sedar . com . There can be no assurance that any forward-looking information and statements herein will prove to be accurate, and accordingly readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance upon such forward-looking information and statements. Any forward-looking information and statements herein are made as of the date hereof and, except as required by applicable laws, the Company assumes no obligation and disclaims any intention to update or revise any forward-looking information and statements herein or to update the reasons that actual events or results could or do differ from those projected in any forward looking information and statements herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trulieve-announces-closing-of-25-million-financing-302022646.html

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2023/27/c6953.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

us flag and gavel

Cannabis Weekly Round-Up: Biden Extends Cannabis Pardon, Maryland Exceeds Expectations

US President Joe Biden has officially issued pardons to people who have been convicted of federal cannabis offenses.

Meanwhile, amendments to Pennsylvania's cap on dispensaries could see up to 30 new storefronts, and changes are coming to Alberta's retail cannabis regulations to help licensed providers compete with the illicit market.

Want to stay up-to-date on the latest developments in the cannabis industry? Keep reading for a roundup of this week's top news and trends.

Goodness Growth Holdings Announces Departure of General Counsel & Chief Compliance Officer

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. ("Goodness Growth" or the "Company") (CSE: GDNS; OTCQX: GDNSF), today announced that the Company's General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer, Michael Schroeder, will depart the Company effective December 15, 2023 to accept an external opportunity at Venture Medical, LLC, a national medical devices and wound care products distributor located in Missoula, Montana. The Company plans to retain external legal counsel on an interim basis to fulfill Mr. Schroeder's former duties as General Counsel until a permanent successor can be identified, and will continue conducting its compliance procedures through a mix of existing internal and external resources.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Premium Cannabis Brand Lord Jones® Launches Live Resin Vapes

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON) ("Cronos" or the "Company") is proud to announce the launch of its highly anticipated Lord Jones® Live Resin Vapes in two different hardware options. Crafted with the discerning cannabis consumer in mind, these products embody a commitment to excellence, offering an unmatched combination of curated strains, pure live resin, and elegant high-quality hardware.

"We're excited to introduce the latest addition to the evolving Lord Jones® lineup with premium live resin vapes. The Lord Jones® brand epitomizes excellence, and we take pride in bringing exceptional products to market that showcase our commitment to craftsmanship and innovation," said Mike Gorenstein, President, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer, Cronos. "This launch marks a significant step in further establishing the Lord Jones® brand as one that represents quality and artistry, and we look forward to launching more breakthrough products in 2024."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

hand holding cannabis plant

Cannabis Market Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Cannabis in 2024

The cannabis industry is maturing, but after a tough 2023 challenges remain for companies and investors.

In Canada, the sector continues to go through a much-needed rightsizing, while in the US all eyes are on reform. Looking further afield, international markets are gradually changing legislation surrounding the drug.

To find out what's coming for the cannabis space in 2024, the Investing News Network (INN) reached out to experts to learn about the key trends and challenges they expect to see. Here's what they had to say.

Keep reading...Show less
cannabis leaf over map of Australia

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia

Australia federally legalised medicinal cannabis in 2016, and the market has seen major growth since then.

The Penington Institute pegged Australian medical market sales at AU$250 million in 2022. That figure could go higher even higher in 2023 given that medical cannabis approvals were up by 120 percent in the first half of the year compared to the same period in 2022. Statista forecasts that the value of Australia's medical cannabis market will grow at CAGR of 16.75 percent to reach AU$1.19 billion in 2028.

Despite that growth, the country’s marijuana industry is still young. Legal recreational use is not yet in sight, and even medical access remains limited and highly regulated. Even so, public support for legalisation is growing, according to a recent survey conducted by the Greens Party, which has put forth a bill to legalise recreational cannabis use in Australia at the country level.

Keep reading...Show less

×