Trulieve Cannabis Corp. to Hold Third Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call on November 9, 2023

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., will hold a conference call on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:30 AM Eastern Time following the release of its third quarter 2023 financial results.

Trulieve logo (PRNewsfoto/Trulieve Cannabis Corp.)

Chairman, Founder, and Chief Executive Officer Kim Rivers and Interim Chief Financial Officer Ryan Blust will participate on the call to review Trulieve's financial and operating results.

Interested parties can join the conference call by dialing in as directed below. Please dial in 15 minutes prior to the call and ask to join the Trulieve Cannabis Corp. call.

North American toll free: 1-888-317-6003          Passcode:      8045472
International: 1-412-317-6061                            Passcode:      8045472

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available at:
https://app.webinar.net/RXq1eDnkyL2

An archived replay of the webcast will be available at:
https://investors.trulieve.com/events

About Trulieve
Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with leading market positions in Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com .

Facebook: @Trulieve
Instagram: @Trulieve _
Twitter: @Trulieve

Investor Contact
Christine Hersey , Vice President of Investor Relations
+1 (424) 202-0210
Christine.Hersey@Trulieve.com

Media Contact
Phil Buck , APR, Corporate Communications Manager
+1 (406) 370-6226
Philip.Buck@Trulieve.com

Facebook: @Trulieve
Instagram: @Trulieve _
Twitter: @Trulieve

Investor Contact
Christine Hersey , Vice President of Investor Relations
+1 (424) 202-0210
Christine.Hersey@Trulieve.com

Media Contact
Phil Buck , APR, Corporate Communications Manager
+1 (406) 370-6226
Philip.Buck@Trulieve.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trulieve-cannabis-corp-to-hold-third-quarter-2023-results-conference-call-on-november-9-2023-301962433.html

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

The Conversation (0)

Trulieve Opening Medical Cannabis Dispensary in Apollo Beach, Florida

Company celebrates grand opening, offers greater convenience to medical cannabis patients in Hillsborough and Manatee counties

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States today announced the opening of a new medical dispensary located at 6586 N U.S. Highway 41 in Apollo Beach, Florida .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Melodiol Global Health Limited

Melodiol Delivers Another Record Quarter with ~$7.5M in Revenue Generated During Q3 FY/CY23, Up 265% on the PCP

Melodiol Global Health Limited (ASX:ME1, FRA:1X8) (‘Melodiol’ or ‘the Company’) is pleased to advise that it has achieved another record quarter of growth, delivering ~$7,497,891 in unaudited net revenue for the quarter ended 30 September 2023 (‘Q3 FY23’).

Keep reading...Show less
Melodiol Global Health Limited

100%-Owned Subsidiary, Health House International Generates Quarterly Net Profit of +$300,000 from Australian Operations

Melodiol Global Health Limited (ASX:ME1, FRA:1X8) (‘Melodiol’ or ‘the Company’) is pleased to provide the following trading update for the Australian division of its fully-owned subsidiary, Health House International (‘HHI Australia’).

Keep reading...Show less
canadian government website page titled "cannabis in canada"

Cannabis Weekly Round-Up: Curaleaf Announces TSX Listing, Health Canada Shares Findings

Curaleaf Holdings (CSE:CURA,OTCQX:CURLF) is looking to follow Terrascend (TSX:TSND,OTCQX:TSNDF) to the TSX.

Meanwhile, Health Canada released the first findings from its review of the country's Cannabis Act, and US lawmakers began to hit speed bumps with the Secure and Fair Enforcement Regulation (SAFER) Banking Act.

Read on to learn about more recent cannabis industry highlights.

Keep reading...Show less

Trulieve Opening Relocated Medical Cannabis Dispensary in Melbourne, Florida

New location celebrates grand opening and offers improved convenience for Florida Space Coast patients

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States announced the relocation of a medical cannabis dispensary in Melbourne, Florida .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Trulieve Announces Filing of Amended Federal Tax Returns Claiming $143 Million Refund

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States today announced the filing of amended federal tax returns with refund claims for several of the Company's business entities for the years 2019, 2020, and 2021. In total, the Company is claiming a refund of $143 million from taxes paid which the Company believes it does not owe, although there is no guarantee of receipt. This determination is supported by legal interpretations that challenge the Company's tax liability under Section 280E of the Internal Revenue Code.

Trulieve logo (PRNewsfoto/Trulieve Cannabis Corp.)

Forward-Looking Statements
This news release includes forward-looking information and statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to the Company's expectations or forecasts other plans, intentions, expectations, estimates, and beliefs and include statements regarding the Company's beliefs regarding taxes it does not owe and its entitlement to the refund. Words such as "expects", "continue", "will", "anticipates" and "intends" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current projections and expectations about future events and trends that management believes might affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs, and on certain assumptions and analysis made by the Company in light of the experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors management believes are appropriate. Forward-looking information and statements involve and are subject to assumptions and known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual events, results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future events, results, performance, and achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking information and statements herein, including, without limitation, the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 , our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 and in our periodic reports subsequently filed with the United Sates Securities and Exchange Commission and in the Company's filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . There can be no assurance that any forward-looking information and statements herein will prove to be accurate, and accordingly readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance upon such forward-looking information and statements. Any forward-looking information and statements herein are made as of the date hereof and, except as required by applicable laws, the Company assumes no obligation and disclaims any intention to update or revise any forward-looking information and statements herein or to update the reasons that actual events or results could or do differ from those projected in any forward looking information and statements herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise.

About Trulieve
Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with leading market positions in Arizona , Florida , and Pennsylvania . Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com.

Facebook: @Trulieve
Instagram: @Trulieve _
Twitter: @Trulieve

Investor Contact
Christine Hersey , Vice President of Investor Relations
+1 (424) 202-0210
Christine.Hersey@Trulieve.com

Media Contact
Phil Buck , Corporate Communications Manager
+1 (406) 370-6226
Philip.Buck@Trulieve.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trulieve-announces-filing-of-amended-federal-tax-returns-claiming-143-million-refund-301955634.html

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2023/13/c6521.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

×