Trulieve Applauds Florida Supreme Court for Affirmative Ruling on the Smart & Safe Florida Ballot Initiative

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., applauds the Florida Supreme Court for ruling affirmatively on the Smart & Safe Florida initiative and placing it on the 2024 General Election ballot. The initiative, if passed, will allow adults over the age of 21 to purchase cannabis products for personal consumption.

Trulieve logo (PRNewsfoto/Trulieve Cannabis Corp.)

"We are thankful that the Court has correctly ruled the ballot initiative and summary language meets the standards for single subject and clarity. We look forward to supporting this campaign as it heads to the ballot this Fall," said Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers .

Rivers added, "Trulieve was the primary financial supporter of the initiative during the signature gathering effort and subsequent court challenge and is a proud supporter, alongside a strong coalition of other companies, of the next important phase to educate Floridians on the amendment and secure a yes vote on Amendment 3 this November."

About Trulieve
Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with leading market positions in Arizona , Florida , and Pennsylvania . Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com .

Facebook: @Trulieve
Instagram: @Trulieve _
X: @Trulieve

Investor Contact
Christine Hersey , Vice President of Investor Relations
+1 (424) 202-0210
Christine.Hersey@Trulieve.com

Media Contact
Phil Buck , Corporate Communications Manager
+1 (406) 370-6226
Philip.Buck@Trulieve.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trulieve-applauds-florida-supreme-court-for-affirmative-ruling-on-the-smart--safe-florida-ballot-initiative-302104809.html

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2024/01/c4879.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

ACE Venture Enterprises, Inc. Announces Planned Acquisition of Vireo Health of New York from Goodness Growth Holdings

Led by Steven Acevedo and Art Isagholian, ACE Venture Enterprises, Inc., a minority-owned business, plans to acquire Vireo Health of New York to accelerate entry into the New York market –

– Ace plans to retain Goodness Growth with a collaborative advisory agreement to advance the long-term success of both organizations –

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cannabis leaf with gavel.

Cannabis Round-Up: DEA Clarifies Rescheduling Timeline, New Hampshire and Kansas Face Legalization Snags​

Several Republican Party members have sent a letter to the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) urging it to reject the US Department of Health and Human Services' recommendation to reschedule cannabis.

Meanwhile, the DEA spoke publicly about the rescheduling process for the first time, and lawmakers in New Hampshire voted to reject a proposed amendment to a cannabis legalization bill, putting its future in the Senate in doubt.

Stay up to date on the latest news, trends and policy developments in the cannabis industry with our round-up below.

Keep reading...Show less

Trulieve to Open Medical Cannabis Dispensary in Cocoa Beach, Florida

New Brevard County location will host grand opening celebration Friday, April 5 th

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., today announced the opening of a new medical cannabis dispensary in Cocoa Beach, Florida .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Goodness Growth Holdings Reschedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results Call to April 1, 2024

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. ("Goodness Growth" or the "Company") (CSE: GDNS; OTCQX: GDNSF), a cannabis company committed to providing safe access, quality products and great value to its customers, today announced that, due to scheduling conflicts, it has rescheduled its fourth quarter and full year results conference call for the year ended December 31, 2023 to Monday, April 1, 2024 after the market closes.

Goodness Growth management will host a conference call with the investment community that day, Monday, April 1, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. CT) to discuss its results. Interested parties may attend the conference call by dialing 1-800-715-9871 (Toll-Free) (US and Canada) or 1-646-307-1963 (Toll) (International) and referencing conference ID number 3718174.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Cronos Launches Lord Jones® Chocolate Fusions

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON) ("Cronos" or the "Company"), an innovative global cannabinoid company, announced today the launch of Lord Jones® Chocolate Fusions, its exciting first entry into the chocolate edibles category. Cronos' newest edible innovation was developed and designed by an expert team of culinary chefs, food scientists, and leaders in cannabis product development. The bite-sized Chocolate Fusions™ feature a dynamic, multi-texture experience, combining a soft and chewy center, crunch inclusions, and an outer layer of rich creamy chocolate that delivers a decadent sweet treat for adult cannabis consumers.

"We are thrilled to bolster the recent successful launch of the Lord Jones® brand in Canada with our first chocolate edibles," said Jeff Jacobson, Chief Growth Officer, Cronos. "These hand-crafted and artfully created chocolates demonstrate our passion for delivering a differentiated experience through an innovative cannabis product that our consumers will love. This breakthrough innovation is the result of our continuous commitment to and investment in R&D and product development, and we're excited to add Chocolate Fusions™ to our growing family of premium and THC-focused Lord Jones® products in Canada, which are designed to take adult consumers above and beyond."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
canadian finance minister chrystia freeland

Cannabis Round-Up: Canadian Finance Minister Knew About Industry's "Financial Distress"

US Vice President Kamala Harris met with recipients of President Joe Biden's Pardon for the Offense of Simple Possession of Marijuana as part of the Democrats' cross-country campaign trail. She urged the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) to release its findings on rescheduling cannabis "as quickly as possible."

Meanwhile, as Massachusetts pushes for broader cannabis clemency, Hawaii has passed an amended expungement bill that will institute a pilot program instead of automatic expungements for low-level cannabis convictions.

Stay up to date on the latest news, trends and policy developments in the cannabis industry with our round-up below.

Keep reading...Show less

Beyond Lithium Finalizes Make up of Lithium Exploration Portfolio in Ontario

GOLD ROYALTY PROVIDES UPDATE ON THE CÔTÉ GOLD MINE ROYALTY; FIRST GOLD POUR SUPPORTS 100% REVENUE GROWTH IN 2024

Atlantic Lithium Applies for Listing on the Ghana Stocks Exchange

Element79 Gold Corp Announces Closing of Second Tranche of Placement

