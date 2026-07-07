Tower Announces Closing of Flow-Through Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Tower Announces Closing of Flow-Through Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Tower Resources Ltd. (TSXV: TWR,OTC:TWRFF) ("Tower" or the "Company") announces it has closed the flow-through tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") with the issuance of 6,000,001 flow-through common shares (the "FT Shares") at a price of $0.18 per FT Share for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,080,000.18.

The gross proceeds from the sale of the FT Shares will be used to incur eligible Canadian Exploration Expenses that qualify as "flow-through mining expenditures" within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada). The Company intends to use the flow-through proceeds, to advance exploration of its Rabbit North gold project in British Columbia. Planned activities include diamond drilling, geological modelling, interpretation of alteration and mineralization patterns, integration of downhole and surface geophysical datasets, target generation activities, and LiDAR and/or induced polarization ("IP") surveys designed to improve targeting efficiency and support future drilling campaigns.

The Company paid finder's fees in connection with the Offering to eligible arm's-length parties in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"). Consisting of a cash commission of $64,800.00 equal to 6% of the gross proceeds raised from the sale of the FT Shares to subscribers introduced by the finder and 360,000 finder's warrants equal to 6% of the FT Shares sold. Each finder's warrant will be exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of $0.16 until July 3, 2027.

All securities issued pursuant to the flow-through tranche of the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period expiring November 4, 2026 in accordance with applicable securities laws.

The next tranche closing of the Offering is anticipated to occur on or around July 17, 2026, subject to approval by the TSXV.

About Tower Resources

Tower Resources Ltd. is a mineral exploration company focused on the advancement of its 100%-owned Rabbit North gold project located in the Kamloops Mining Division of British Columbia and the evaluation of additional exploration opportunities in Canada.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Joe Dhami, President and CEO

For further information, please contact:

Telephone: (778) 996-4730
Email: joedhami@telus.net
Website: www.towerresources.ca

Reader Advisory

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are frequently identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "may", "will", "would", "potential" and similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the completion of the Offering, the anticipated use of proceeds, the payment of finder's fees, the completion of the Offering in one or more tranches, the receipt of TSXV acceptance and other regulatory approvals, and the Company's planned exploration activities.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the risk that the Offering may not be completed as anticipated or at all, the risk that required regulatory approvals may not be obtained, market conditions, financing risks, exploration risks and other risks disclosed in the Company's public disclosure record available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF U.S. SECURITIES LAWS.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/304251

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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