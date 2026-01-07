Toronto Stock Exchange, Erdene Resource Development Corp., The View from the C-Suite

Toronto Stock Exchange, Erdene Resource Development Corp., The View from the C-Suite

Peter C. Akerley, President, Chief Executive Officer and Director, Erdene Resource Development Corp. ("Erdene" or the "Company") (TSX: ERD), shares the Company's story in an interview with TMX Group.

The "View From The C-Suite" video interview series highlights the unique perspectives of listed companies on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange. These videos provide insight into how company executives think in the current business environment. To see the latest "View From The C-Suite" visit https://www.tsx.com/en/c-suite.

About Erdene Resource Development Corp. (TSX: ERD)

Erdene Resource Development Corp. is a low-cost gold producer, focused on the underexplored and highly prospective Khundii Minerals District in southern Mongolia. The Company achieved its first gold pour at its Bayan Khundii gold mine in September and is now in the ramp-up stage moving towards nameplate capacity. Erdene's vision is the development of a multi-mine, multi-commodity mining company with exploration and technical studies underway, expanding Bayan Khundii, and defining new opportunities at its Dark Horse and Altan Nar gold projects. The Company is also advancing the Zuun Mod project, one of Asia's largest undeveloped molybdenum and copper deposits.

To learn more, visit: www.erdene.com

MEDIA CONTACT:
Peter C. Akerley
President and Chief Executive Officer

Robert Jenkins
Chief Financial Officer

(902) 423-6419
info@erdene.com

