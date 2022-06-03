Fintech Investing News

~ TIMIA to pay the cash dividend payment to shareholders of Series A Preferred Shares of record on June 23rd ~

Timia Capital Corporation ("TIMIA" or the "Company") (TSXV: TCA) (OTCQB: TIMCF), a leading innovator of technology in private credit, today announced that the Company's board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per Series A Preferred Shares ("Preferred Shares"), payable on June 30, 2022 to Series A preferred shareholders of record as at June 23, 2022 . The Corporation's dividend payments qualify as an 'eligible dividend' for Canadian income tax purposes.

"We continue to see opportunities in the private credit sector to grow organically and through strategic acquisition," said Mike Walkinshaw , CEO of TIMIA. "As we work to close the previously announced letters of intents to acquire Brightpath and a specialty credit company, we will leverage our loan origination platform to make those businesses more efficient and our company stronger. In the current rising rate environment our businesses continue to be very competitive within the private credit sector."

Holders of Preferred Shares are entitled to receive fixed non-cumulative preferential cash dividends, if, as and when declared by the board of Directors of the Corporation at an annual rate equal to $0.08 per Preferred Share. Dividends, if declared, will be payable on the last day of December, March, June and September in each year, or if such day is not a business day, on the next business day, at a quarterly rate of $0.02 per Preferred Share.

About Timia Capital Corporation

The Company democratizes private credit for investors by offering a broad range of specialty private credit opportunities with transparency and efficiency, facilitated by the Company's proprietary technology platform.  These high-yield loan opportunities are delivered through operating divisions: Timia Capital which offers revenue-based investment to fast growing, business-to-business Software-as-a-Service (or SaaS) businesses in North America , and Pivot Financial which specializes in asset-based private credit targeting mid-market borrowers in Canada . The Corporation deploys funds on behalf of limited partnerships, institutions, retail investors, high net worth individuals, its management team and shareholders. For more information about TIMIA and SaaS lending, please visit www.timiacapital.com . For more information about specialized private credit and Pivot please visit: www.pivotfinancial.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain information and statements in this news release contain and constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements as defined under applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements normally contain words like 'believe', 'expect', 'anticipate', 'plan', 'intend', 'continue', 'estimate', 'may', 'will', 'should', 'ongoing' and similar expressions, and within this news release include any statements (express or implied) respecting the future growth of the company,  completing the Brightpath and specialty credit company transactions, the belief that the Company's business will get stronger in a rising rate environment, and the future declaration of dividends.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, actions, or developments and are based on expectations, assumptions and other factors that management currently believes are relevant, reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, including, without limitation, the following assumptions: that the Company and its investee companies are able to meet their respective future objectives and priorities, assumptions concerning general economic growth and the absence of unforeseen changes in the legislative and regulatory framework for the Company. Although management believes that the forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results could be substantially different due to the risks and uncertainties associated with and inherent to Timia's business. Material risks and uncertainties applicable to the forward-looking statements set out herein include, but are not limited to, the Company having insufficient financial resources to achieve its objectives; availability of further investments that are appropriate for the Company on terms that it finds acceptable or at all; successful completion of exits from investments on terms that constitute a gain when no such exits are currently anticipated; intense competition in all aspects of business; reliance on limited management resources; general economic risks; new laws and regulations and risk of litigation. Although Timia has attempted to identify factors that may cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those disclosed in the forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, predicted, estimated or intended. Also, many of the factors are beyond the control of Timia. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Timia undertakes no obligation to reissue or update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information or events after the date hereof except as may be required by law. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are qualified by this cautionary statement.

SOURCE Timia Capital Corp.

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/03/c6318.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Timia CapitalTSXV:TCAFintech Investing
TCA:CA
TIMIA Capital Provides Supplemental Disclosure on Acquisition of Brightpath Capital

TIMIA Capital Provides Supplemental Disclosure on Acquisition of Brightpath Capital

Timia Capital Corporation (" TIMIA " or the " Company ") (TSXV: TCA) (OTCQB: TIMCF), a leading innovator in specialty private credit, is pleased to provide an update and further information regarding its proposed acquisition of Brightpath Capital Corporation and Brightpath Residential Mortgage LP I (collectively, " Brightpath "). As announced on May 5, 2022 the Company has entered into a non-binding letter of intent to acquire Brightpath (the " Transaction "), one of Canada's leading private providers of residential mortgages focused on Ontario and British Columbia. The Company and Brightpath are actively negotiating binding definitive transaction documentation.

Information About the Meeting

The Transaction will be one of the items on the agenda at the Company's upcoming Annual General and Special Meeting, to be held on June 7, 2022 , at 10:00am , at Room C300, UBC Robson Square 800 Robson Street, Vancouver, British Columbia (the " Meeting "). The record date for the shareholders entitled to vote at the Meeting has been set as shareholders of record as at the close of business on May 2, 2022 . Business at the Meeting includes setting the number of and electing directors of the Company, appointing auditors for the ensuing year, approving an equity incentive plan and approving the Transaction. A copy of the notice of meeting, proxy and management information circular (" Circular ") for the Meeting (the " Meeting Materials ") are available on the Company's profile at www.sedar.com . Shareholders are reminded and encouraged to complete and return their proxy or voting instruction form in accordance with the instructions included in the Meeting Materials.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TIMIA Capital Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

TIMIA Capital Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

~ TIMIA delivers significant Q1 revenue growth with further growth planned~

Timia Capital Corporation (" TIMIA " or the " Company ") (TSXV: TCA) (OTCQB: TIMCF), a leading innovator in specialty private credit, is pleased to report consolidated interim financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 . All figures are reported in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TIMIA Capital

TIMIA Capital to Acquire Controlling Interest in Specialty Finance Company

~TIMIA announces letter of intent to acquire a controlling interest in a second specialty finance company in 2022; Combined company pro forma assets surpass $450 million~

Timia Capital Corporation ("TIMIA" or the "Company") (TSXV: TCA) (OTCQB: TIMCF) a leading innovator in specialty private credit, is pleased to announce it has agreed to acquire approximately 77% of a Canadian-based leading provider of specialty finance lending (the "Target"), for a purchase price of approximately $9.24 million . The total common share valuation of the specialty finance company is $12 million . The vendors of the Target (the "Vendors") and the Target's board and management are at arm's length to the Company.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TIMIA Capital to Acquire Brightpath Capital

TIMIA Capital to Acquire Brightpath Capital

~TIMIA to acquire one of Canada's leading private providers of residential mortgages focused on Ontario and British Columbia ; Combined company pro forma assets surpass $200 million~

Timia Capital Corporation ("TIMIA" or the "Company") (TSXV: TCA) (OTCQB: TIMCF) a leading innovator in specialty private credit, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a non-binding letter of intent (the " LOI "), dated April 29 th 2022 and effective May 4 th 2022, pursuant to which it has agreed to acquire Brightpath Capital Corporation and Brightpath Residential Mortgage LP I (collectively, "Brightpath") one of Canada's leading private providers of residential mortgages focused on Ontario and British Columbia for a purchase price of approximately $30.5 million comprised of a combination of 31,250,000 common shares ( "Common Shares ") with a deemed value of $0.40 per share and 18,000,000 series A preferred shares (" Preferred Shares ") with a deemed value of $1.00 per share (the " Transaction ").

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

TIMIA Capital Announces Year End and Fourth Quarter Financial Results

~TIMIA's acquisition and related market expansion helps drive record revenue and net income~

Timia Capital Corporation ("TIMIA" or the "Company") (TSXV: TCA) (OTC: TIMCF) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021 . In September 2021 the Company acquired Pivot Financial ("Pivot"), a Canadian-based private lender focused on creative financing solutions for the small and medium business market.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Intuit Executive to Present at the Bank of America Global Technology Conference

INTUit (NASDAQ: INTU), the global technology platform that makes TurboTax , QuickBooks , Mint , Credit Karma , and Mailchimp , announced today that Varun Krishna, executive vice president and general manager of Intuit's Consumer Group, will participate in a fireside chat at the Bank of America Global Technology Conference on Tuesday, June 7.

The fireside chat will begin at 9:30 a.m. PDT/12:30 p.m. EDT and will be available live via audio webcast on Intuit's investor relations website at https://investors.intuit.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx . A replay of the webcast will be available approximately 24 hours after the presentation ends.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Three Small Businesses Awarded $20,000 each for Small Business Hero Day

New recognition day by Intuit QuickBooks & Mailchimp spotlights small businesses nominated as heroes by their communities

Three small businesses have been awarded $20,000 each as part of Intuit QuickBooks and Mailchimp's nationwide Small Business Hero Day contest. The inaugural celebration of this recognition day on May 31 caps off Small Business Success Month by INTUit (NASDAQ: INTU), the global technology platform that makes QuickBooks , TurboTax , Mint , Credit Karma , and Mailchimp .

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Intuit Reports Third Quarter Results and Raises Full Year Revenue and Operating Income Guidance

Organic online ecosystem revenue grew 31 percent

TurboTax Live revenue expected to grow approximately 30 percent to $1 billion in fiscal 2022

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

PayPal Announces Expiration and Results of Debt Tender Offer

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) today announced the expiration and results of its previously announced offer to purchase for cash any and all of the company's outstanding notes listed in the table below (collectively, the "Notes"). Each reference to an "Offer" herein refers to the applicable offer to purchase for cash the 2.200% Senior Notes due September 2022 (the "2022 Notes") or the 1.350% Senior Notes due June 2023 (the "2023 Notes"), as applicable.

The Offer was made upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the offer to purchase, dated May 16, 2022 (as amended or supplemented from time to time, the "Offer to Purchase"), and its accompanying notice of guaranteed delivery (the "Notice of Guaranteed Delivery" and, together with the Offer to Purchase, the "Tender Offer Documents"). Capitalized terms used but not defined in this announcement have the meanings given to them in the Offer to Purchase.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

PayPal Announces Pricing of Debt Tender Offer

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) today announced the pricing of its previously announced offer to purchase for cash any and all of the company's outstanding notes listed in the table below (collectively, the "Notes"). Each reference to an "Offer" herein refers to the applicable offer to purchase for cash the 2.200% Senior Notes due September 2022 (the "2022 Notes") or the 1.350% Senior Notes due June 2023 (the "2023 Notes"), as applicable.

The Offer was made upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the offer to purchase, dated May 16, 2022 (as may be amended or supplemented from time to time, the "Offer to Purchase"), and its accompanying notice of guaranteed delivery (the "Notice of Guaranteed Delivery" and, together with the Offer to Purchase, the "Tender Offer Documents"). Capitalized terms used but not defined in this announcement have the meanings given to them in the Offer to Purchase.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

IMG Announces Programming for MADE x PayPal, a Two-Day Event Curated By Public School Celebrating Fashion, Culture and Community in New York City

MADE x PayPal will take place June 24 and 25 at St. Ann's Warehouse in Brooklyn Bridge Park and showcase a wide array of emerging and diverse talent across fashion, music and the arts

MADE x PayPal announces its programming schedule for the two-day fashion experience taking place June 24-25, 2022 at St. Ann's Warehouse in Brooklyn Bridge Park in New York City . Curated by Dao-Yi Chow and Maxwell Osborne of Public School , MADE x PayPal will bring the NYC community together to celebrate a diverse group of emerging creatives and local small businesses. Highlights include fashion shows, performances, DJ sets and special appearances by Nas, Parris Goebel Heron Preston, among others. Elsa Majimbo will serve as MADE x PayPal's official correspondent. MADE x PayPal, produced by IMG FOCUS ., will be open to the public, and guests can register for free tickets on the event website at Ma.de .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×