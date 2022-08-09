Life Science NewsInvesting News

  • The Ferry line is one of the largest ferry operators in the world carrying millions of passengers and vehicles each year.
  • The Ferry line to provide high traffic opportunities on board to grow brand awareness while forming strong consumer connections.

 The Gummy Project (CSE: GUMY) (FSE: 0OS) (OTCQB: GUMYF) ("GUMY" or the "Company") is excited to announce that its Peachy Bees and Watermelon Sharks will be rolling out on North America's largest passenger ferry line later this summer.

"Our multi-channel sales strategy is designed to build significant brand awareness and connection with our purpose-driven mandate through highly strategic partnerships, such as this one, our Flair Airlines partnership along with Bard on the Beach - all supported by a growing retail presence and online ecommerce availability," said Mr. Charlie Lamb, CEO of The Gummy Project. "Having our product available on this ferry line puts our gummies and purpose-driven mandate in front of millions of people each year allowing us to engage consumers and drive revenue growth while aligning the brand and our great tasting gummies with people in the community."

The ferry line provides a significant consumer audience, connected to nature as a matter of its operations, allowing The Gummy Project to engage at a high level through its purpose-driven mandate featuring Watermelon Sharks and Peachy Bee gummies. With millions of passengers and vehicles every year, the ferry line will deliver extensive consumer engagement and brand awareness growth within its ecosystem for The Gummy Project.

About The Gummy Project

We are a growing community of individuals and organizations who believe small contributions can add up to something big. We sell low sugar, plant based gummy products while raising money (and awareness) to support endangered keystone species. We are the only "better for you" candy company that is built to support our planet's most precious species and ecosystems, while educating our future generations on the steps we must take today, to ensure a viable tomorrow. https://shopgummies.com/.

Charlie Lamb, President & CEO, Director
Telephone: 1(236) 317-2812 - Toll free 1(888) 556-9656
E-mail: investors@shopgummies.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements
Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding future financial position, business strategy, use of proceeds, corporate vision, proposed acquisitions, partnerships, joint-ventures and strategic alliances and co-operations, budgets, cost and plans and objectives of or involving the Company. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates", "may" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. A number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results or performance to materially differ from any future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, risks relating to epidemics or pandemics such as COVID-19, including the impact of COVID-19 on the Company's business, financial condition, and results of operations. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/133156

The Gummy Project Secures Additional Repeat Order from Existing Customer Flair Airlines

  • The Company had previously announced its first repeat order with existing customer Bard on the Beach.
  • Partnership with Flair rapidly accelerates The Gummy Project's growth across Canada with GUMY products being featured for sale on all Flair flights.
  • As the "Better for You" gummy company, The Gummy Project, through its Flair Airlines partnership, will extend the reach and effectiveness of its purpose driven mission to support endangered keystone species.

The Gummy Project (CSE: GUMY) (FSE: 0OS) (OTCQB: GUMYF) ("GUMY" or the "Company") is excited to announce that the Company has received a repeat order from its existing customer Flair Airlines ("Flair").

"We are very pleased to receive our second repeat order from an existing customer. We view this as another vote of confidence that our customers are very much enjoying our gummies and strongly embracing our mandate to support endangered keystone species," said Charlie Lamb, President & CEO of The Company. "We look forward to building upon the momentum that the Company has created as we continue to accelerate revenue generation and brand awareness."

The Gummy Project Secures First Repeat Order from Existing Customer Bard on the Beach

The Gummy Project (CSE: GUMY) (FSE: 0OS) (OTCQB: GUMYF) ("GUMY" or the "Company") is excited to announce that the Company has received its first repeat order from its existing customer Bard on The Beach ("Bard").

"We're thrilled to receive our first repeat order for our Watermelon Sharks and Peachy Bees from the local community jewel that is Bard. We view this as an indication that the local community strongly embraces our mandate to support endangered keystone species and very much enjoys our delicious gummies," said Charlie Lamb, President and CEO of GUMY.

Canadian Securities Exchange Reports June 2022 Performance Figures

CSE leads domestic exchanges with 16 IPOs during first half 2022

The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today announced its market statistics for the month of June 2022.

June 2022 Operating Statistics

  • Trading volume of CSE-listed securities totaled 1.2 billion shares;
  • Trading value of CSE-listed securities was $539 million;
  • CSE issuers completed 62 financings that raised an aggregate $169 million; and
  • The CSE welcomed listings from 15 new companies, including one fundamental change of an existing issuer, bringing total listed securities to 794 as at June 30, 2022.

"The Canadian Securities Exchange maintained its leading position in Canadian initial public offerings in the first half of 2022," said Richard Carleton, CSE Chief Executive Officer. "We had 16 companies go public via IPO on our exchange. That accounted for more than half of all IPOs completed on Canadian exchanges during this period, according to CPE Analytics.[1] We are delighted that entrepreneurs from around the world continue to recognize the significant benefits of a CSE listing."

What's On at the CSE

Tech Tuesdays recently wrapped up the first half of its second season. The 19 episodes featured interviews with executives from cutting-edge technology companies involved in diverse industries such as telehealth, data security, medical devices, mining, AgTech and much more. The episodes can be viewed on CSE TV, the Exchange's YouTube channel. Tech Tuesdays will return in the fall for the second half of Season 2, so the summer is a great time to catch up on any episodes of interest!

The CSE is pleased to be sponsoring and participating in the 27th annual Canadian Security Traders Association (CSTA) Conference, taking place in Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario on August 18-21. Conference panelists will tackle issues including diversity in investing, trading digital assets, regulation, and fintech innovations. Further information, including registration details and a preliminary conference agenda, is available here.

New Listings in June 2022

Yellow Stem Tech Inc. (YY)
G2 Energy Corp. (GTOO)
The Gummy Project Inc. (GUMY)
Avila Energy Corporation (VIK) - Fundamental Change
Arctic Fox Minerals Corp. (FOXY)
Tana Resources Corp. (TANA)
Li-FT Power Ltd. (LIFT)
Terra Balcanica Resources Corp. (TERA)
Great Republic Mining Corp. (GRM)
X1 Esports and Entertainment Ltd. (XONE)
Carmanah Minerals Corp. (CARM)
Copper Ridge Exploration Inc. (COP)
Clear Sky Lithium Corp. (POWR)
Origin Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ORIG)
Miza II Resources Inc. (MIA)

About the Canadian Securities Exchange:

The Canadian Securities Exchange is a rapidly growing stock exchange focused on working with entrepreneurs to access the public capital markets in Canada and internationally. The Exchange's efficient operating model, advanced technology and low fee structure help companies of all sizes minimize their cost of capital and maximize access to liquidity.

The CSE offers investors in Canada and abroad access to a multi-sector collection of growth companies through a liquid, reliable and highly regulated trading platform. The Exchange is dedicated to entrepreneurship and has established itself as a leading hub for discourse in the entrepreneurial community.

Contact:
Richard Carleton, CEO
416-367-7360
richard.carleton@thecse.com

The Gummy Project Announces Successful Completion of Presale Phase and Official Launch of Shipping Capabilities Across Canada

The Gummy Project (CSE: GUMY) (FSE: 0OS0) (OTCQB: GUMYF) ("GUMY" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the successful completion of its presale phase and the official launch of its fulfillment and shipping capabilities across Canada.

"We're thrilled by the overwhelming support and feedback we've received for our gummies and mandate to support endangered "keystone" species at this early stage of the Company," said Charlie Lamb, President and CEO of GUMY. "Our presale phase was well received and our new customers are excited to try our gummies for the first time."

The Gummy Project Announces Official Launch of E-Commerce Sales Channel

  • The Gummy Project'S Watermelon Sharks and Peachy Bees are now available for pre-sale purchase at www.shopgummies.com
  • Shipping and fulfilment of online orders will commence on July 11, 2022

The Gummy Project (CSE: GUMY) (FSE: 0OS2) (OTCQB: POTVF) ("GUMY" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the official launch of its new e-commerce site at www.shopgummies.com.

"The launch of our e-commerce site is a major milestone, making our product available across Canada for the first time," said Anthony Gindin, Chief Marketing Officer at GUMY. "This really marks our official launch into the Canadian market with e-commerce being a major component in our overall sales channel strategy. The site provides a vehicle for continued growth as well as a platform to share our story and fulfil our mandate to support endangered keystone species."

AMGEN PRESENTS NEW TARLATAMAB CLINICAL DATA AT WCLC 2022

Phase 1 Tarlatamab Study Showed Encouraging Antitumor Activity With Median Duration of Response of 13 Months in Small Cell Lung Cancer

No Approved Treatment Options Available to Patients in Third-line Setting

AMGEN DATA AT WCLC 2022 HIGHLIGHTS POTENTIAL TO DELIVER TRANSFORMATIVE MEDICINES FOR HISTORICALLY DIFFICULT-TO-TREAT LUNG CANCERS

First Data From LUMAKRAS Plus Immunotherapy and LUMAKRAS Plus SHP2 Inhibitor Combinations Show Clinical Activity and Support Ongoing Investigation

Updated Phase 1 Tarlatamab Data Reinforce Potential of BiTE ® Therapy in Small Cell Lung Cancer

Boosh Settles $190,000 In Debt

Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc. (CSE: VEGI) (OTCQB: VGGIF) (FSE: 77i) ("Boosh" or the "Company") announces that it has entered into a settlement agreement with an arm's length third party for the settlement of $191,428.52 in debt for services previously provided through the issuance of 1,519,274 common shares at a deemed price of $$0.126 per share.

All securities issued in the debt settlement are subject to a four month and one day hold period expiring on December 04, 2022.

AMGEN REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) today announced financial results for the second quarter of 2022. Key results include:

  • Total revenues increased 1% to $6.6 billion in comparison to the second quarter of 2021, resulting from 3% growth in global product sales partially offset by lower Other Revenue from our COVID-19 manufacturing collaboration.
    • Volumes grew double-digits for a number of products including Repatha ® (evolocumab), Prolia ® (denosumab), LUMAKRAS ® /LUMYKRAS™ (sotorasib) and EVENITY ® (romosozumab-aqqg).
  • GAAP earnings per share (EPS) increased from $0.81 to $2.45 driven by a decrease in operating expenses due to the write-off of $1.5 billion in Acquired In-Process Research & Development (Acquired IPR&D) associated with our acquisition of Five Prime Therapeutics in Q2 2021 and lower weighted-average shares outstanding in Q2 2022, partially offset by an impairment charge related to the divestiture of GENSENTA, a generics subsidiary in Turkey .
    • GAAP operating income increased from $0.8 billion to $2.2 billion , and GAAP operating margin increased 21.1 percentage points to 34.6%.
  • Non-GAAP EPS increased from $1.77 to $4.65 driven by a decrease in operating expenses due to the write-off of $1.5 billion in Acquired IPR&D associated with our acquisition of Five Prime Therapeutics in Q2 2021 and lower weighted-average shares outstanding in Q2 2022.
    • Non-GAAP operating income increased from $1.6 billion to $3.3 billion , and non-GAAP operating margin increased 26.8 percentage points to 53.1%.
  • The Company generated $1.7 billion of free cash flow for the second quarter versus $1.7 billion in the second quarter of 2021.
  • 2022 total revenues guidance revised to $25.5 - $26.4 billion ; EPS guidance revised to $11.01 - $12.15 on a GAAP basis, and reaffirmed at $17.00 - $18.00 on a non-GAAP basis.

"We are focused on delivering our long-term objectives by serving an ever-increasing number of patients around the world with our medicines," said Robert A. Bradway , chairman and chief executive officer. "We are advancing our pipeline and look forward to important readouts over the next few months."

Gilead Sciences to Acquire MiroBio

Acquisition Provides Gilead with MiroBio's Pipeline of Immune Checkpoint Agonists and Proprietary Discovery Platform –

– MiroBio's Scientific Approach to Restoring Immune Balance for the Treatment of Autoimmune Diseases Complements Gilead's Inflammation Research and Development Strategy –

AMGEN TO ACQUIRE CHEMOCENTRYX FOR $4 BILLION IN CASH

Acquisition Includes TAVNEOS ® (avacopan), a First-in-Class Medicine for Patients With Serious Autoimmune Disease

Tavneos Adds to Amgen's Decades-Long Leadership in Inflammation and Nephrology

