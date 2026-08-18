Tenet Receives First Royalty Payment from Chinese Subsidiary

Tenet Receives First Royalty Payment from Chinese Subsidiary

Tenet Fintech Group Inc. (CSE: PKK) (OTCID: PKKFF) ("Tenet" or the "Company"), an innovative analytics service provider, owner and operator of the Cubeler Business Hub, today announced that it received the first royalty payment of approximately CAD$110,000.00 from one of its Chinese operating subsidiaries related to the rights granted to the subsidiary to use and operate the Company's platforms in China.

All of Tenet's Chinese operating subsidiaries either use or operate platforms belonging to the Company as part of their revenue generating activities, for which the subsidiaries must either pay royalty or service fees to Tenet. While the intercompany agreements between Tenet and its subsidiaries date back several years, they were not enforced until Tenet believed that the subsidiaries would be able to make the payments without impacting their ability to continue to grow their operations. After careful assessment of the financial position of one of the Company's subsidiaries following the end of the second quarter of 2026, Tenet decided that the time had come and asked the subsidiary to begin the process of sending royalty payments to the Company's head office in Canada.

The cash repatriation from China to Canada was also meant to test of the repatriation process itself under the royalty payment model, including the length of time associated with the process to allow for better planning of the Company's future cash requirements. Tenet has plans to also test the cash repatriation process under the service fee payment model later this year and to implement a quarterly subsidiary royalty/service fee payment policy as of the end of the third quarter of 2026.

About Tenet Fintech Group Inc.:

Tenet Fintech Group Inc. is the parent company of a group of innovative financial technology (Fintech) and artificial intelligence (AI) companies. All references to Tenet in this news release, unless explicitly specified, include Tenet and all its subsidiaries. Tenet's subsidiaries offer various analytics and AI-based products and services to businesses, capital markets professionals, government agencies and financial institutions either through or by leveraging data gathered by the Cubeler Business Hub, a global ecosystem where analytics and AI are used to create opportunities and facilitate B2B transactions among its members. Please visit our website at: https://www.tenetfintech.com/.

For more information, please contact:

Tenet Fintech Group Inc.

Mayco Quiroz, Chief Operating Officer
514-340-7775 ext.: 510
investors@tenetfintech.com

CHF Capital Markets
Cathy Hume, CEO
416-868-1079 ext.: 251
cathy@chfir.com

Follow Tenet Fintech Group Inc. on social media:
X: @Tenet_Fintech
Facebook: @Tenet
LinkedIn: Tenet
YouTube: Tenet Fintech

Forward-looking information

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements of Tenet to be materially different from the outlook or any future results, performance or achievements implied by such statements. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Important risk factors that could affect the forward-looking statements in this news release are available in the "Risks and Uncertainties" section of Tenet's Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) filed with Canadian securities regulators and available via the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR+) under Tenet's profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are urged to carefully consider these risks and uncertainties and not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements reflect information as of the date on which they are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect future events, changes in circumstances, or changes in beliefs, unless required by applicable securities laws. In the event the Company does update any forward-looking statement, no inference should be made that the Company will make additional updates with respect to that statement, related matters, or any other forward-looking statement.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/310209

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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