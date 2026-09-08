Tenable to Bring Claude Mythos 5 into the Tenable One Exposure Management Platform

Tenable® Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TENB), the exposure management company, today announced it is bringing Anthropic's Claude Mythos 5 directly into the Tenable One Exposure Management Platform. As adversaries use AI to move faster and operate at greater scale, defenders need equally advanced capabilities to stay ahead. This integration between Tenable and Mythos 5 will bring frontier cyber reasoning into Tenable One, enabling a new generation of AI-powered capabilities across exposure management.
This step marks an expansion of Tenable's existing work with Anthropic through Project Glasswing, moving from securing Tenable code and infrastructure to the availability of Claude Mythos 5 within Tenable One. The first innovation planned in this expanded work will be Tenable One Adversary View, a new capability that uses Claude Mythos 5 to help security teams discover hidden attack paths and how to best remediate them. Adversary View is expected to be available to initial customers in September, with additional innovations planned for Q4 and beyond.
Security teams already have enormous amounts of information about their environments. The challenge is identifying how seemingly unrelated exposures combine to create a dangerous attack path. Teams must then determine which paths present the greatest risk and find the most effective way to break the chain. Claude Mythos 5 brings advanced cyber reasoning to these problems at the speed and scale these environments demand.
"Bringing Claude Mythos 5 into Tenable One marks an important milestone for Tenable and our customers," said Eric Doerr, chief product officer at Tenable. "By combining some of the world's most advanced cyber reasoning with the breadth and depth of Tenable's exposure intelligence, we can tackle complex security problems in entirely new ways. Adversary View is the first planned innovation to emerge from this work, helping customers see their environments as an attacker would and identify the actions that can reduce risk most effectively. And it is just the beginning."
Adversary View will complement Tenable One's existing exposure prioritization and attack path analysis. It analyzes exposure data Tenable already collects to reconstruct how an attacker could move from an initial point of access toward critical systems. It then shows the evidence behind each step and provides guidance on the specific remediation that could break the path.
About Tenable
Tenable® is the exposure management company, exposing and closing the cybersecurity gaps that erode business value, reputation and trust. The company's AI-powered exposure management platform radically unifies security visibility, insight and action across the attack surface, equipping modern organizations to protect against attacks from IT infrastructure to cloud environments to critical infrastructure and everywhere in between. By protecting enterprises from security exposure, Tenable reduces business risk for over 40,000 customers around the globe. Learn more at tenable.com.
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Tenable
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Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, statements regarding: Tenable's work with Anthropic; the anticipated capabilities, performance, and commercial availability of Claude Mythos 5 within the Tenable One Exposure Management Platform; the planned launch and timing of Tenable One Adversary View; the integration of frontier AI models with the Tenable Exposure Data Fabric; and Tenable's overall AI product strategy and roadmap. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including, among others: risks related to the development, deployment, accuracy, and customer adoption of emerging and unproven artificial intelligence technologies; technical and operational challenges in integrating third-party AI models into commercial software; the risk of delays in product development or commercial rollout schedules; intense competition in the cybersecurity market; and other factors detailed under the caption 'Risk Factors' in Tenable's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Tenable undertakes no obligation, and expressly disclaims any duty, to update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances arising after the date hereof, except as required by law.