Tenable Joins White House-Led Project Watershed to Bolster U.S. Water Systems Cybersecurity

Tenable® Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TENB), the exposure management company, today announced that it has joined Project Watershed, a White House-led initiative focused on protecting U.S. water and wastewater systems from cyber threats. Tenable brings expertise in helping organizations unify visibility, including across IT and OT security domains, prioritize risk and automate remediation to keep pace with evolving threats related to cyber exposures in the agentic AI era.

Led by the Office of the National Cyber Director (ONCD) and being piloted in Texas, Project Watershed connects participating water utilities with cybersecurity capabilities and expertise to help identify and address vulnerabilities. The initiative brings together federal and state leaders and private sector partners as part of the administration's broader focus on protecting U.S. critical infrastructure and helping operators prevent cyber threats from disrupting essential services.

Tenable Public Sector Chief Technology Officer Chris Day joined National Cyber Director Sean Cairncross, Texas Governor Greg Abbott, Texas Cyber Command Chief Timothy James "TJ" White and private sector cybersecurity leaders at the Project Watershed event at the Texas Cyber Command Headquarters in San Antonio. The effort comes at a critical time for the water sector, following a series of cyberattacks affecting water and wastewater systems across multiple states. These incidents demonstrate how cyber risk can translate into operational consequences for the essential services communities depend on every day.

Water utilities face distinct challenges in managing this risk. Systems vary widely in size, resources and cybersecurity maturity, while many operators must secure increasingly interconnected information technology (IT) and operational technology (OT) environments. Greater visibility across these environments can help participating utilities identify their most consequential exposures and focus limited resources on risks that could have the greatest impact on critical operations.

"Protecting the water systems Americans rely on every day is a shared responsibility," said Tenable's Day. "We applaud the administration and Texas leaders for taking action and bringing the right expertise to the table. Tenable is proud to support this effort and help water operators get ahead of cyber risk and manage exposures before they lead to disruption."

For more information about Tenable's work to help secure critical infrastructure, visit https://www.tenable.com.

About Tenable
Tenable® is the exposure management company, exposing and closing the cybersecurity gaps that erode business value, reputation and trust. The company's AI-powered exposure management platform radically unifies security visibility, insight and action across the attack surface, equipping modern organizations to protect against attacks from IT infrastructure to cloud environments to critical infrastructure and everywhere in between. By protecting enterprises from security exposure, Tenable reduces business risk for over 40,000 customers around the globe. Learn more at tenable.com.

Media Contact:
Tenable
tenablepr@tenable.com


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