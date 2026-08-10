Tenable Co-CEO and CFO to Present at Upcoming Investor Events

Tenable® Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TENB), the exposure management company, today announced that CFO Matt Brown will present at the Stifel Tech Executive Summit. Co-CEO Steve Vintz will present at the Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference.
Details for each event are as follows:
Stifel Tech Executive Summit
August 24-25, 2026
Deer Valley, Utah
Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference
September 16, 2026
Nashville, Tenn.
About Tenable
Tenable® is the exposure management company, exposing and closing the cybersecurity gaps that erode business value, reputation and trust. The company's AI-powered exposure management platform radically unifies security visibility, insight and action across the attack surface, equipping modern organizations to protect against attacks from IT infrastructure to cloud environments to critical infrastructure and everywhere in between. By protecting enterprises from security exposure, Tenable reduces business risk for over 40,000 customers around the globe. Learn more at tenable.com.
Media Contact:
Tenable
tenablepr@tenable.com