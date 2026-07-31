TELUS Corporation - NOTICE OF CASH DIVIDEND

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.1875 Canadian per share on the issued and outstanding Common shares payable on October 1, 2026 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 10, 2026.

TELUS logo

By order of the Board

Andrea Wood
Executive Vice President and Chief Legal and Governance Officer

Vancouver, British Columbia
July 30, 2026

Contact: Investor Relations
1-800-667-4871
ir@telus.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/telus-corporation---notice-of-cash-dividend-302839746.html

SOURCE Telus Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2026/31/c5763.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

TelusT:CCtsx:tnyse:tu
T:CC
The Conversation (0)

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Q4 FY26 Quarterly Activities Report & Appendix 4C

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Related News

antimony investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

gold investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

oil and gas investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

copper investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

precious metals investing

Red Mountain Mining Limited Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report

gold investing

Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report

uranium investing

Commencement of Diamond Drilling at Tundulu