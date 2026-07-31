TELUS Corporation - NOTICE OF CASH DIVIDEND

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.1875 Canadian per share on the issued and outstanding Common shares payable on October 1, 2026 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 10, 2026.
By order of the Board
Andrea Wood
Executive Vice President and Chief Legal and Governance Officer
Vancouver, British Columbia
July 30, 2026
Contact: Investor Relations
1-800-667-4871
ir@telus.com
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SOURCE Telus Corporation