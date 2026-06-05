SurgePays Signs Master Services Agreement with BrandRap to Build Artificial Intelligence Decisioning Engine to Drive Higher Revenue Per Subscriber

SurgePays Signs Master Services Agreement with BrandRap to Build Artificial Intelligence Decisioning Engine to Drive Higher Revenue Per Subscriber

SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ: SURG) ("SurgePays" or the "Company"), a fintech and mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) delivering prepaid wireless and financial products to approximately 138 million subprime consumers in the United States, today announced it has engaged BrandRap, a Irvine, California-based artificial intelligence and operations consultancy, to build a real-time AI decisioning engine to drive higher revenue per subscriber on ProgramBenefits.com.

The Company expects Phase 1 production delivery of the build-out for July 2026 with key technology features:

  • Multi-product monetization per session — eligibility, conversion probability, and ranked next-best-action returned across multiple verticals in a single consumer session.
  • Reduced customer acquisition cost — incremental revenue from existing ProgramBenefits.com traffic, not additional acquisition spend.
  • Fed by ProgramBenefits.com intake — the engine scores verified subprime consumer intent data captured at the top of the ProgramBenefits.com funnel, where SurgePays already owns the customer relationship.
  • Ranked next-best-action — the engine prioritizes the highest-probability, highest-margin offer per session rather than a static funnel.
  • Verified intent data as the input — scoring is built on verified subprime consumer intent data already flowing through the SurgePays stack.

The underlying consumer intake platform operated by Surge Logics, Inc., a SurgePays subsidiary, generated more than $50 million in legacy revenue under its prior model. SurgePays relaunched under the ProgramBenefits.com brand in November 2025, expanded distribution to three demand aggregators in December 2025, and advanced the architecture to real-time AI decisioning on April 21, 2026.

"ProgramBenefits.com is generating over 1,000 new customer adds per day and remains well below operating capacity," said Jan Salinas, Vice President of Operations of SurgePays. "Our model of using wireless service to bring consumers onto the platform and then introduce them to adjacent products is already working. The decisioning engine is designed to automate that process by routing the consumer to multiple eligible products from one session — wireless activation, prepaid card, benefits enrollment, and financial services. That is how revenue per subscriber moves on traffic we already own, while reducing and ultimately eliminating the cost to acquire the customer."

The engine is designed to score eligibility and predict conversion probability across multiple verticals, then returns a ranked next-best-action inside a single consumer session. The first production phase is targeted at existing ProgramBenefits.com intake, with the objective of lifting revenue per subscriber from traffic the Company already owns rather than acquiring new users.

About SurgePays, Inc.

SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ: SURG) is a fintech and mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) that delivers prepaid wireless and financial products to the approximately 138 million subprime consumers in the United States. Through its proprietary point-of-sale platform deployed across approximately 9,000 convenience stores and a growing Retail Media Network, SurgePays enables retailers to offer wireless activations, top-ups, and consumer financial services. The Company's subsidiaries include LinkUp Mobile, Torch Wireless, and the ProgramBenefits.com platform, which is being built to incorporate AI-driven decisioning across the financial and benefit products it offers. SurgePays is headquartered in Bartlett, TN. Learn more at www.surgepays.com and ir.surgepays.com.

About BrandRap

BrandRap is an Irvine, California-based artificial intelligence and operations consultancy. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer Haris Karim and builds production AI and operational systems for consumer-facing platforms.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the development, scope, timing, performance, and commercial impact of the AI decisioning engine powering ProgramBenefits.com; the expected effect on revenue per subscriber, customer acquisition cost, and conversion probability across verticals; the timing of Phase 1 production delivery and subsequent build phases; current and future lead volumes, platform capacity, and operating leverage at ProgramBenefits.com and Surge Logics, Inc.; the integration of the engine with the Company's existing wireless, retail distribution, and fintech infrastructure; the contribution of demand aggregator and demand partner relationships; and the Company's broader business strategy and operating outlook. These statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to execution risk on the build; the quality, availability, and integrity of consumer intent data; performance, integration, and continuity of demand partners and aggregators; the behavior of subprime consumers and third-party service providers; competitive dynamics in prepaid wireless, fintech-at-register, and retail distribution; cybersecurity, data privacy, and regulatory matters; and the risk factors described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact
Valter Pinto, Managing Director
KCSA Strategic Communications
SurgePays@KCSA.com
(212) 896-1254


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