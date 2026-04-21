Supermicro to Report Third Quarter Fiscal 2026 Financial Results on May 5th, 2026

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) , an AI, Enterprise, Storage, 5G/Edge Total Solution Provider with optimized Data Center Building Block Solutions (DCBBS), today announced that it will host its third quarter fiscal 2026 financial results conference call on Tuesday, May 5th, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT.
The webcast will be available at https://ir.supermicro.com .
A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the call at the same website and will remain accessible for one year.
About Super Micro Computer, Inc.
Supermicro (NASDAQ: SMCI) is a global leader in Application-Optimized Total IT Solutions. Founded and operating in San Jose, California, Supermicro is committed to delivering first-to-market innovation for Enterprise, Cloud, AI, and 5G Telco/Edge IT Infrastructure. We are a Total IT Solutions provider with server, AI, storage, IoT, switch systems, software, and support services. Supermicro's motherboard, power, and chassis design expertise further enables our development and production, enabling next-generation innovation from cloud to edge for our global customers. Our products are designed and manufactured in-house (in the US, Taiwan, and the Netherlands), leveraging global operations for scale and efficiency and optimized to improve TCO and reduce environmental impact (Green Computing). The award-winning portfolio of Server Building Block Solutions® allows customers to optimize for their exact workload and application by selecting from a broad family of systems built from our flexible and reusable building blocks that support a comprehensive set of form factors, processors, memory, GPUs, storage, networking, power, and cooling solutions (air-conditioned, free air cooling, or liquid cooling).
Supermicro, Server Building Block Solutions, and We Keep IT Green are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Super Micro Computer, Inc.
All other brands, names, and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
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Investor Relations Contact:
ir@supermicro.com