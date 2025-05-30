Pacgold

Successful $5.6 million Placement for Exploration Program at Alice River Gold Project

Ǫueensland focused gold explorer, Pacgold Limited (ASX: PGO) (Pacgold or the Company) is pleased to announce it has received firm commitments for a $5.6 million two-tranche placement (Placement) via the issue of 93.3 million new fully paid ordinary shares in the Company (New Shares).

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Firm commitments received for a $5.6 million Placement
  • Strong support from new and existing institutional and sophisticated investors
  • Funds raised allow the Company to accelerate exploration activities at its 100% owned Alice Creek Gold Project in North Ǫueensland

Funds raised from the Placement will be applied towards exploration programs at the Company’s 100% owned Alice River Gold Project (the Project), 300km northwest of Cairns, North Ǫueensland, including:

  • 12,000 meters of reverse circulation drilling
  • 3,000 meters of diamond drilling;
  • 5,000 meters of aircore drilling;
  • Regional geophysical and geochemical programs; and
  • General working capital.

Pacgold’s Managing Director, Matthew Boyes, commented:

“The support from existing and new shareholders for the Placement is a clear demonstration of support for the quality of the Alice River Project.”

“With this years exploration programmes now well underway and with a quality team in place we can look forward to an exciting year for Pacgold as we expand our exploration footprint extensively along the Alice River project.”

Placement Details

Under the Placement, 93,333,334 New Shares will be issued at A$0.06 per share (Placement Price) comprising:

  • Under Tranche 1: 8,329,262 New Shares will be issued pursuant to the Company’s existing placement capacity under ASX Listing Rule 7.1 to raise approximately A$0.5 million, and 13,145,428 New Shares will be issued pursuant to the Company’s existing placement capacity under ASX Listing Rule 7.1A to raise approximately A$0.8 million;
  • Under Tranche 2: 71,858,644 New Shares will be issued subject to shareholder approval at a General Meeting of Shareholders, expected to be held in early July 2025, to raise approximately $4.3 million.

The Placement shares will rank pari passu with other ordinary shares on issue.

The Directors of the Company intend to subscribe for a combined $200,000 worth of shares in the Placement, subject to shareholder approval at a General Meeting expected to be held in early July 2025.

Participants in the offer will also receive one (1) free attaching option for every two (2) New Shares subscribed for in the Placement (Attaching Options). The Attaching Options will have an exercise price of $0.10 and an expiry date of 31 December 2027. The Attaching Options will be issued subject to shareholder approval.

Use of funds

Funds raised from the Placement will be used for gold exploration programs at the Alice River Gold Project, as set out in the introductory paragraph above.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Pacgold, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx:pgoasx stocksgold investing
The Conversation (0)
Farm-in at Pinjin Gold Project completed

Farm-in at Pinjin Gold Project completed

Kalgoorlie Gold Mining (KAL:AU) has announced Farm-in at Pinjin Gold Project completed

Download the PDF here.

B2Gold Releases its Ninth Annual Responsible Mining Report and its Fourth Annual Climate Strategy Report

B2Gold Releases its Ninth Annual Responsible Mining Report and its Fourth Annual Climate Strategy Report

B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO) (NYSE AMERICAN: BTG) (NSX: B2G) ("B2Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has published its ninth annual Responsible Mining Report entitled "Raising the Bar" (the "Report"), which details B2Gold's global economic contributions and its environmental, social, and governance ("ESG") management practices, together with the Company's performance against key indicators in 2024. Highlights of the Report are presented below, and full details are outlined in the Report, which is available to view or download at the link provided below. All dollar figures are in United States dollars unless otherwise indicated.

B2Gold is also pleased to announce that it has published its 2024 Climate Strategy Update. The Climate Strategy Update presents stakeholders with information on how B2Gold manages its climate-related risks and impacts and is the Company's fourth annual report in line with the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures.

To view or download a copy of the Responsible Mining Report and Climate Strategy Update, and all other documents referred to in this press release, please visit www.b2gold.com/sustainability/esg-reporting-portal

In announcing the release of the Report and the Climate Strategy Update, Clive Johnson, President & CEO of B2Gold, states "As I reflect on the achievements and challenges of the past year, I am particularly proud of the dedication of our people, who continue to drive B2Gold forward. We have successfully navigated dynamic capital markets, regulatory changes, and evolving ESG expectations while maintaining our high standards of responsible mining. Together, we strive to continue to create long-term value for all of our stakeholders, while upholding the level of operational excellence, environmental stewardship, and social responsibility that define B2Gold."

Highlights from the 2024 "Raising the Bar" Responsible Mining Report

Economic Contribution

As a responsible gold miner, B2Gold aims to create and distribute economic value among its stakeholders. B2Gold's economic performance is measured by the economic value that it generates for others, including payments to governments through taxes and royalties, local hiring and procurement and investment in communities. In 2024, B2Gold:

  • Achieved total consolidated gold production of 804,778 ounces (including 19,644 ounces of attributable production from Calibre Mining Corp.);

  • Generated $1.9 billion in annual revenue;

  • Paid $283 million in employee wages and benefits;

  • Invested $12.8 million in its local communities 1 ; and

  • Paid $564 million to governments (through taxes and royalties).

B2Gold is committed to maximizing local and national economic benefits from its contracting and purchasing. The Company is conscious of the high priority that host communities and governments place on local procurement. In sourcing the goods and services necessary to run its operations, B2Gold gives preference to local businesses where possible, provided they meet minimum safety, quality, ethical, and cost requirements. In 2024, over $600 million of goods and services were procured from local and host-country businesses. Several 2024 success stories are outlined in the Report.

People

As a reputable corporate citizen, B2Gold generates national employment and opportunities for people to develop their careers, trains employees to acquire new skills, and opens doors to women, under-represented groups and previously disadvantaged people. The Company fosters positive and productive engagement with employees, provides safe workplaces, and believes that investing in people attracts and retains talented individuals and assists in their abilities to provide for themselves, their families and their futures.

At the end of 2024, B2Gold employed 6,478 2 people across all operations. The Company continues to maintain high local employment rates by targeting recruitment efforts at regional and national levels. Across all operations, 97% of the total workforce, and 58% of Senior Management 3 were comprised of national 4 employees.

B2Gold values a diverse workforce. In recent years, the Company has made significant strides in advancing its Equity, Diversity and Inclusion initiatives. In 2021, the adoption of a Diversity Policy by the Company's Board established a target of 30% female representation on the Board and in management-level positions, underscoring its commitment to promoting and achieving gender diversity at all levels of the organization. B2Gold is pleased to report that as of the end of 2024, 40% of Company directors identify as gender diverse.

Health and Safety

As a result of B2Gold's focus on injury prevention, the Company is once again pleased to report that for the ninth consecutive year, it has maintained a zero-fatality workplace. Additionally, B2Gold's injury rates remain amongst the lowest in the mining industry, with a Lost Time Injury Frequency Rate of 0.05 5 in 2024. These achievements underscore the Company's position as a leader in safety performance within the industry.

Communities

B2Gold maintains its social licence to operate by building trust-based relationships, actively engaging with stakeholders, and implementing community investment activities based on local ownership and development priorities. Highlights of the 2024 community investment programs include:

  • At the Fekola Complex, the 70-hectare Goungoubato Agricultural Project is supporting over 250 households affected by resettlement, directly addressing food insecurity whilst fostering small- and medium-sized enterprise growth through newly formed farmers' associations. Additionally, B2Gold continued its partnership with Global Affairs Canada and its support of the FEMA Project, which aims to improve conditions for women and children living in artisanal mining communities within the Fekola Mine's area of influence. The FEMA Project was initiated in March 2022 and will continue until 2027.

  • At the Masbate Gold Project, investment continued to focus on education, access to health services and facilities, and programs that enhance local economic opportunities, including skills training and small enterprise support. The Training for Employment Program reached its fifth year of partnership in 2024 and remains a powerful driver of economic mobility by equipping individuals with the skills and training needed to build sustainable livelihoods. Over the lifetime of the project, 1,521 individuals have received training and over 600 participants have secured employment.

  • At the Otjikoto Mine, B2Gold Namibia achieved significant milestones that reflect the Company's commitment to meeting critical needs, supporting long-term development, and fostering resilience beyond the life of the mine. Notable achievements include the completion of the Ombili Clinic, which will improve access to healthcare in the region, and the Otavi Water Project, which enhances water security through the construction of a tower and water distribution system.

  • At the Back River Gold District, B2Gold Nunavut continues to strengthen its close relationships with the Kitikmeot Inuit Association and communities across Canada's Arctic. The Company is investing in collaborative projects throughout the Kitikmeot region that promote community wellness, support youth through sports, recreation, and education, and advance initiatives focused on women and Elders. A standout initiative is the Inuit Workplace Experience Program, delivered in partnership with the Redfish Arts Society, which provides Kitikmeot Inuit youth with hands-on training in welding and fabrication—equipping them with valuable skills for employment in Nunavut's growing mineral development sector. B2Gold Nunavut remains committed to working alongside the Kitikmeot Inuit Association to advance further initiatives that ensure the benefits of the Back River Gold District reach the communities of Cambridge Bay, Kugluktuk, Gjoa Haven, Taloyoak, and Kugaaruk.

Environment

B2Gold's remains firmly committed to reducing greenhouse gas ("GHG") emissions, with a target to reduce Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 30% by 2030 against a 2021 baseline. The completion of the Fekola solar plant expansion in early 2025 underscores this commitment by advancing the decarbonization of operations through innovative and sustainable energy solutions. The expanded Fekola facility is expected to supply approximately 30% of the site's electricity demand and reduce annual emissions by an estimated 63,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO 2 e).

Approach to Reporting

B2Gold is committed to the transparency of its sustainability risks, management and performance. The Report is aligned with the Global Reporting Initiative Sustainability Reporting Standards and the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board Mining and Metals Sustainability Accounting Standard . The Company firmly believes that the mining industry has an opportunity to contribute positively to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and it has reported its contribution in this regard since 2018.

Highlights from the 2024 Climate Strategy Update

2024 Highlights

  • B2Gold is committed to a GHG emissions reduction target of a 30% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030 against a 2021 baseline.

  • The Company continued evaluation of financial impacts of key climate risks identified at sites during previous climate scenario analysis workshops.

  • The total Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions (for the Fekola, Masbate and Otjikoto operations) remained relatively stable in 2024, with a slight decrease to an estimated 699 thousand tonnes CO 2 e compared to 701 thousand tonnes in 2023. The Company's consolidated GHG emissions intensity was 0.89 tonnes CO 2 e per gold ounce produced in 2024 (compared with 0.71 in 2023), a modest increase driven in part by a reduction in total gold production.

  • The proportion of electricity consumed at B2Gold operations from renewable sources was 21.7% in 2024. At Otjikoto, the proportion of electricity consumed from renewable sources was over 70%.

Looking Forward – 2025 and Beyond

In 2025, B2Gold looks forward to strengthening its global partnerships and deepening its commitment to the diverse communities in which it operates. The Company will continue investing in initiatives that expand vocational training and promote job creation, improve access to education, and enhance healthcare services. B2Gold believes that by building local capacity and fostering strong alignment among governments, communities, stakeholders, and the Company, it can help create resilient, healthy, and prosperous communities throughout the mining lifecycle.

As part of its climate strategy, B2Gold will continue to advance renewable energy initiatives across its operations, supporting its target to reduce Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions by 30% by 2030 against a 2021 baseline. At the Masbate Gold Project, an 8.2-megawatt ("MW") solar plant is scheduled for installation in 2025, which will further reduce emissions and heavy fuel oil ("HFO") consumption. In Nunavut, following regulatory approvals received in 2024, B2Gold is finalizing project plans and environmental commitments for the proposed Back River Energy Centre—a renewable energy facility that could include up to thirteen wind turbines, solar panels, and battery storage, with the potential to deliver more than 55 MW of clean energy. This facility is expected to significantly reduce reliance on HFO, as well as the number of fuel barges and fuel truck trips along the winter ice road.

Beyond increasing the share of renewable energy in its operations, B2Gold is actively assessing a range of additional carbon reduction opportunities, including energy efficiency improvements, the use of alternative fuels, and optimization of materials movement. The Company remains committed to innovation by working closely with industry-leading partners and staying prepared to adopt emerging technologies that align with its decarbonization goals.

About B2Gold

B2Gold is a responsible international senior gold producer headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. Founded in 2007, today, B2Gold has operating gold mines in Mali, Namibia and the Philippines, the Goose Project under construction in northern Canada and numerous development and exploration projects in various countries including Mali, Colombia and Finland.

ON BEHALF OF B2Gold Corp.

"Clive T. Johnson"
President and Chief Executive Officer

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian Gold Corp. Provides an Update on the Forest Fire Situation Near the Tartan Mine

Canadian Gold Corp. Provides an Update on the Forest Fire Situation Near the Tartan Mine

Canadian Gold Corp. (TSXV: CGC) ("Canadian Gold" or the "Company") has temporarily suspended drilling operations at its Tartan Mine property near Flin Flon, Manitoba, due to a forest fire in the nearby vicinity.

"We have withdrawn our staff and continue to monitor our facilities remotely in accordance with local directives. Our team is in constant communication with local and provincial authorities to coordinate all efforts during this difficult time. All personnel are safe, and the Tartan facilities are secure. While all activities at the site are currently suspended, we remain hopeful that the nearby forest fire activity will not have any material impact on our Phase 4 drilling program.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
North Bay Resources Announces April Gold Concentrate Sales and Mobilization at Fran Gold Project, British Columbia

North Bay Resources Announces April Gold Concentrate Sales and Mobilization at Fran Gold Project, British Columbia

North Bay Resources, Inc. (the " Company " or " North Bay ") (OTC: NBRI) is pleased to announce final acceptance and settlement of the Company's 2 nd and 3 rd gold concentrate test shipments from the Company's Fran Gold Project processed at the Company's Bishop Gold Mill. Results of April test shipments are as follows:

Refinery Settlement   #2
LBS. (WET) 265
MOISTURE 16.20%
LBS (DRY) 222
DST 0.111
Au oz/dst 5.614
Ag oz/dst 2.506
Au: 0.623 oz
Ag: 0.278 oz
Metal Price May 20, 2025
Au $3,261.55
Ag $32.50
Total Value $1,836.88


News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Brixton Metals Commences Drilling at its Thorn Copper-Gold Project

Brixton Metals Commences Drilling at its Thorn Copper-Gold Project

Brixton Metals Corporation (TSX-V: BBB, OTCQB: BBBXF) (the " Company " or " Brixton ") is pleased to announce that its Thorn exploration camp is now open for the season and drilling has commenced. Brixton is fully funded for the 2025 exploration program with plans to expand near surface gold mineralization within the Camp Creek Corridor and at the Trapper Gold Target, and to drill test new, near surface copper porphyry mineralization at Catalyst Target. The 2,945 km 2 project is located in Northwest British Columbia, Canada, approximately 90 km northeast from Juneau, Alaska.

2025 Thorn Exploration Plan Highlights:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Challenger Gold

Investment Protection Agreement with the Ecuador Government on Challenger's El Guayabo Project

Challenger Gold Limited (ASX: CEL) ("CEL" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has entered into an Investment Protection Agreement (“IPA” or “the Agreement”) with the Government of Ecuador for its 100% owned El Guayabo Project (“El Guayabo” or “the Project”). Under the terms of the IPA, the Government of Ecuador has granted CEL legal protections including stability of the regulatory framework, resolution of disputes through international arbitration, and protection of CEL's investment.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Updated Cobar Basin Production Plan

Taranaki VTM Continues to Progress Through Fast-track

Analyst Report Highlights Major Upside in Cobre’s Botswana Copper Play

Nuvau Minerals Inc. Announces Grant of Options

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Updated Cobar Basin Production Plan

Base Metals Investing

Taranaki VTM Continues to Progress Through Fast-track

Silver Investing

Analyst Report Highlights Major Upside in Cobre’s Botswana Copper Play

Base Metals Investing

Nuvau Minerals Inc. Announces Grant of Options

Base Metals Investing

Osisko Metals Announces Voting Results of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Precious Metals Investing

Pinnacle Silver and Gold Corp. Announces Participation in THE Mining Investment Event, Quebec City, June 3-5, 2025

Vanadium Investing

Top 4 Vanadium-producing Countries

×