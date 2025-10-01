Stryker to announce financial results for its third quarter of fiscal year 2025

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) announced that it will report financial results for its third quarter of fiscal year 2025 on Thursday, October 30, 2025.  A press release will be issued at approximately 4:05 p.m. ET and available at Stryker - Press Releases that day. The press release will include summary financial information for the company's third quarter that ended September 30, 2025.

Stryker will host a webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, October 30, 2025, to discuss its third quarter 2025 results.  The webcast can be accessed at Stryker - Events & Presentations .  An archive of the webcast will also be available on the company's website two hours after the live call ends.

About Stryker

Stryker is a global leader in medical technologies and, together with our customers, we are driven to make healthcare better. We offer innovative products and services in MedSurg, Neurotechnology and Orthopaedics that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. Alongside our customers around the world, we impact more than 150 million patients annually. More information is available at www.stryker.com.

Contacts

For investor inquiries:
Jason Beach, Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations at 269-385-2600 or jason.beach@stryker.com

For media inquiries:
Kim Montagnino, Vice President, Chief Communications Officer at 269-385-2600 or kim.montagnino@stryker.com


Stryker designs, manufactures, and markets an array of medical equipment, instruments, consumable supplies, and implantable devices. The product portfolio includes hip and knee replacements, endoscopy systems, operating room equipment, embolic coils, hospital beds and gurneys, and spinal devices. Stryker remains one of the three largest competitors in reconstructive orthopedic implants and holds the leadership position in operating room equipment. Nearly one fourth of Stryker's total revenue currently comes from outside the United States.

