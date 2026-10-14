Stryker launches Sonopet® 3, delivering greater power and precision in ultrasonic tissue removal

Stryker launches Sonopet® 3, delivering greater power and precision in ultrasonic tissue removal

  • Stryker has received FDA 510(k) clearance for Sonopet® 3 , the latest evolution of its ultrasonic bone and soft tissue removal platform.
  • Developed in collaboration with surgeons, Sonopet 3 delivers enhanced power, precision and versatility.
  • Customers gain access to advanced technologies including RISE and Pulse Control, supporting streamlined workflows and integration across surgical settings.

Stryker (NYSE: SYK), a global leader in medical technologies, announced today that Sonopet 3, its latest ultrasonic bone and soft tissue removal platform, has received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Stryker has received FDA 510(k) clearance for Sonopet® 3, the latest evolution of its ultrasonic bone and soft tissue removal platform.

Developed with input from hundreds of surgeons, Sonopet 3 is designed to deliver enhanced power, precision and versatility in a single platform for tissue removal. Surgeon collaboration directly shaped the new platform, informing key improvements in performance, workflow efficiency and clinical priorities.

"At Stryker, innovation begins with listening to our customers," said Mitch Foley, vice president and general manager of Stryker's Neurosurgical business. "Every major advancement in Sonopet 3 can be attributed to surgeon feedback, and together we're elevating the standard in neurosurgery. They told us they wanted more power, improved ergonomics and enhanced integration, helping them perform with confidence in demanding surgical environments."

In addition to performance enhancements, Sonopet 3 provides access to the platform's latest technologies, including RISE, a Reimagined Integrated Surgical Experience for a connected surgical workflow, and Pulse Control, which provides an added ability to regulate the resection of hard and soft tissues. Together, these advancements help support integration across surgical workflows.

The first clinical cases using Sonopet 3 are expected to begin in October, with a full commercial launch anticipated later this fall.

About Stryker
Stryker is a global leader in medical technologies and, together with our customers, we are driven to make healthcare better. We offer innovative products and services in MedSurg, Neurotechnology and Orthopaedics that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. Alongside our customers around the world, we impact more than 150 million patients annually. More information is available at www.stryker.com.

Media contact
Stryker
Jenny Braga
Senior Director, External Affairs
jenny.braga@stryker.com

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