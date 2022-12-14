



Overview Climate change is at the forefront of many government programs and economic drivers, sparking a shift to replace fossil fuels with renewable, climate-friendly alternatives. Recognizing this as a “generational opportunity,” Canada has designed a new critical minerals strategy, to address the entire value chain of the critical minerals required for renewable energy technologies, including high-capacity batteries. These critical minerals include cobalt, nickel, vanadium and graphite. Canada is doing everything possible to develop a domestic supply chain for these minerals as it strives to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. Canada is rich in critical minerals, and there is significant potential for new projects to become world-class assets. Nunavut and the Northwest Territories host some of the world’s richest mineral deposits. Nunavut’s natural resources industry alone is responsible for 41.2 percent of the province’s GDP. Miners exploring and developing these underexplored regions have the potential to make significant discoveries that will support the electrification transition. StrategX Elements Corp. (CNSX: StrategX Elements Corp. (CNSX: STGX ) is a Canadian exploration company focusing on discovering new energy transition metal deposits required for the shift to clean and sustainable energy technologies. The company’s assets focus on cobalt, nickel, and other energy transition metals to contribute to Canada’s domestic supply chain. StrategX’s five 100-percent-owned assets are within Nunavut and the Northwest Territories. These projects are all underexplored and undervalued but with the greatest potential for world-class discoveries.

The company’s assets cover 110,00 hectares in the Northwest Territories and 60,000 hectares in Nunavut. StrategX’s flagship project, Nagvaak in Nunavut, is highly prospective for nickel, vanadium, cobalt, copper, molybdenum, silver and PGMs. In Q1 2023, the company plans to conduct a first phase 2,000-meter drill program to confirm suspected deposits. The company’s additional projects are moving towards exploratory drilling as exploration campaigns aim to identify priority targets. StrategX believes in the importance of maintaining a positive ESGI rating as a company focusing on supporting renewable energy. Leadership has prioritized building solid relationships with local communities from the beginning and integrating these communities into the project. The company understands that communities need to be involved in unlocking the critical mineral potential of its assets. An experienced management team with an impressive track record of success leads StrategX toward its goals. Darren Bahrey, CEO, has had exploration success with Placer Dome and has been involved in numerous additional discoveries throughout his career. Additional technical and financial experts bring decades of experience in the natural resource industry to lead the company toward fully realizing the value of its underexplored assets.

Company Highlights StrategX is a Canadian exploration company with assets in Nunavut and the Northwest Territories focusing on making discoveries of energy metals, including cobalt, nickel, vanadium, and PGEs.

The company aims to contribute to Canada’s emerging critical metal supply chain to support net-zero initiatives.

StrategX has five 100-percent-owned projects in Nunavut and the Northwest Territories targeting metals critical to transitioning to clean energy technologies.

The Nagvaak project, the company’s flagship asset, is scheduled to begin exploratory drilling in Q1 2023 to follow up on priority targets identified in the Q3-Q4 2022 campaign.

A strong emphasis is placed on achieving a positive ESGI rating, and management has prioritized building relationships with local communities from the beginning.

A management team with expertise throughout the natural resources industry and a track record of success lead the company toward its goals.

Key Projects Melville Peninsula, Nunavut Melville Overview

Nagvaak Project The company’s flagship asset in Nunavut is believed to contain world-class polymetallic deposits to support the domestic critical mineral supply chain. Additionally, the asset has the potential to contain gold and silver to contribute to the project’s overall value. Project Highlights: Upcoming Drill Campaign : Drill targets have been identified in areas described as having a 5 percent outcrop with a significant sub-crop. Exploratory drilling will commence in Q1 2023 with targets spread across 6 kilometers by a 400-meter mineralized corridor.

: Drill targets have been identified in areas described as having a 5 percent outcrop with a significant sub-crop. Exploratory drilling will commence in Q1 2023 with targets spread across 6 kilometers by a 400-meter mineralized corridor. Exploratory Assays Indicate Critical Metals : A potentially significant system within the project is suspected to contain over 1 percent nickel equivalents or 2 percent copper equivalent and other vital energy metals, including cobalt, and vanadium.

: A potentially significant system within the project is suspected to contain over 1 percent nickel equivalents or 2 percent copper equivalent and other vital energy metals, including cobalt, and vanadium. First drill core results: new discovery! 58 meters of 2.63% Copper Equivalent MEL Project Contains geological formations hosting primary targets believed to contain critical metals. In addition, the asset is nearby coastal communities and shipping routes for future development needs. Project Highlights: Potential for Critical Mineral Deposits : Mafic intrusions within the project’s area may contain nickel, copper, cobalt, and PGE systems.

: Mafic intrusions within the project’s area may contain nickel, copper, cobalt, and PGE systems. Targeting : The company has identified multiple targets for field evaluation to potentially drill test.

: The company has identified multiple targets for field evaluation to potentially drill test. Near Year-Round Operations: The 25-person camp can operate almost year-round, with December, January and February representing the only exclusions. Tasijuaq Project The Tasijuaq project is prospective for nickel, copper, cobalt, and PGE deposits. The asset covers 3.5 square kilometers of mineralization with an associated conductive zone. Project Highlights: Promising Rock Samples: Surface rock samples have returned assays with results up to 0.94 percent nickel, 2.51 percent copper, and 0.1 percent cobalt.

East Arm, Northwest Territories

East Arm Overview

Project 939 Project 939 contains five identified target areas with significant potential for world-class cobalt deposits. The asset contains bedrock showings indicative of extensive mineralized systems that remain underexplored. Project Highlights: Cobalt-Rich Potential : The asset contains historical lake sediments, which have been outlined in a 5-kilometer by 5-kilometer target area with highly anomalous cobalt deposits. Additional cobalt anomalies were discovered in lake sediment and till samples.

: The asset contains historical lake sediments, which have been outlined in a 5-kilometer by 5-kilometer target area with highly anomalous cobalt deposits. Additional cobalt anomalies were discovered in lake sediment and till samples. Encouraging Exploration Assays: The first phase program returned up to 939 ppm cobalt in lake sediment samples which in the following sampling campaign returned multiple results exceeding 1000 ppm up to <5000 ppm in cobalt Project EA South This additional asset is located on the south side of the East Arm project. The project covers 5,963 hectares and an additional 82,714 hectares in permits. The asset has significant potential for oxide copper-gold deposits. It is located approximately 250 kilometers east of Yellowknife. Project Highlights: Robust Existing Infrastructure : The asset’s proximity to the Great Slave Lake allows winter road access and barge shipping. Additionally, the project is accessible through the Canadian National Railway and has access to hydroelectric power.

: The asset’s proximity to the Great Slave Lake allows winter road access and barge shipping. Additionally, the project is accessible through the Canadian National Railway and has access to hydroelectric power. Expansion Potential : StrategX may choose to expand the asset with an additional 94,000 hectares in permits for future staking.

: StrategX may choose to expand the asset with an additional 94,000 hectares in permits for future staking. District Scale: 100 km x 20 km wide mineralized corridor adjacent to the continental-scale Great Slave Lake Shear Zone.