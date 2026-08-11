Stratasys Wins Funding to Scale Production-Ready Additive Manufacturing From America Makes and Department of War

$7.8 million 24-month initiative to support development of in-situ quality assurance capabilities for the F3300™ and F900® platforms
Program focuses on advancing manufacturing capabilities for the expansion of additive production capacity
Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS) today announced it has been awarded $7.8 million of funding through The 2026 America Makes and the Department of War (DoW) Organic Industrial Base (OIB) Modernization Challenge that focuses on advancing additive manufacturing and related technologies to support defense manufacturing modernization. The 24-month award will support development of on-site quality assurance capabilities for Stratasys' F3300™ and F900® industrial FDM® platforms. This will enable manufacturers to generate the real-time process data needed to scale additive manufacturing production, expand capacity and reduce reliance on costly post-build inspection and qualification.
America Makes, the nation's leading public-private partnership for additive manufacturing and the National Additive Manufacturing Innovation Institute, brings together industry, government and academia to accelerate the adoption of advanced manufacturing technologies that strengthen U.S. manufacturing competitiveness and defense readiness. Through the 2026 OIB Modernization Challenge, America Makes is supporting projects that advance manufacturing capabilities critical to industrial production, resilient supply chains and the defense industrial base.
"The next phase of additive manufacturing adoption within the defense industrial base is about moving from isolated applications to qualified, scalable production," said John Wilczynski, Executive Director of America Makes. "Stratasys' work to advance in-situ monitoring on established polymer production platforms addresses a critical part of that challenge - building greater trust in the manufacturing process and generating the data needed to support qualification. This project will create a stronger foundation for expanding additive manufacturing across production, sustainment and supply chain applications throughout the defense enterprise."
The project is designed to address one of the key barriers limiting broader adoption of additive manufacturing in production environments: the ability to verify part quality efficiently, consistently and with sufficient technical evidence to support scale. Today, manufacturers in highly regulated industries often rely on extensive post-print inspection and qualification processes before parts can be deployed. By enabling quality data to be captured during the build process, in-situ quality assurance can help manufacturers reduce inspection burdens, compress qualification cycles and add additive manufacturing capacity with greater confidence.
"This initiative is about helping manufacturers scale additive production with confidence," said Rich Garrity, Chief Business Unit Officer, Stratasys. "When production teams have access to quality data during the build process, they can qualify applications with less friction, expand production capacity more efficiently and integrate additive manufacturing more effectively into demanding production environments."
The resulting capabilities are expected to support manufacturers across defense, aerospace, commercial aviation and other industrial markets where traceability, process control and part qualification are critical requirements. For the defense industrial base and defense prime contractors, in-situ quality assurance can help create a stronger technical foundation for expanding additive production capacity. For commercial aviation and highly regulated industrial manufacturers, it can provide a clearer pathway to scale production while reducing the cost and complexity associated with traditional inspection workflows.
The project will focus on developing advanced monitoring capabilities for the F3300™ and F900® platforms that provide greater visibility into the additive manufacturing process. By identifying potential anomalies during production and generating the documentation needed to support quality decisions, the technology is intended to help manufacturers improve production consistency, reduce qualification bottlenecks and accelerate adoption of additive manufacturing for production applications.
For manufacturers evaluating additive manufacturing as a scalable production technology, the significance of the initiative extends beyond the monitoring capability itself. The availability of real-time, in-process quality data can help transform additive manufacturing from a qualified application-by-application approach into a more scalable production model, enabling manufacturers to add capacity faster and with greater confidence.
"America Makes plays a critical role in bringing together industry, government and technology leaders to address some of manufacturing's most important challenges," Garrity added. "Collaborative initiatives like this help accelerate innovation and strengthen the capabilities needed to support the future of advanced manufacturing."
Stratasys' portfolio of additive manufacturing solutions combines industrial hardware, production-grade materials, software and application expertise to help manufacturers improve efficiency, increase production flexibility and solve complex manufacturing challenges across aerospace, transportation and industrial markets.
About Stratasys
Stratasys is a global leader in 3D printing solutions, helping manufacturers transform product design, bring agility to manufacturing and supply chains, and improve patient care. Through smart and connected 3D printers, polymer materials, a software ecosystem and parts on demand, Stratasys solutions deliver competitive advantages at every stage of the product lifecycle. Thousands of organizations worldwide rely on Stratasys to improve business agility, accelerate innovation and drive growth.
For more information about Stratasys, visit www.stratasys.com .
About America Makes
America Makes is the nation's leading public-private partnership for additive manufacturing and the National Additive Manufacturing Innovation Institute. Based in Youngstown, Ohio, America Makes is driven by the goal of increasing U.S. global manufacturing competitiveness through the adoption of additive manufacturing and related advanced manufacturing technologies.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Those forward-looking statements are based on current information that is, by its nature, subject to potential change, due to risks and uncertainties faced by the Company, including those risks described in Item 3.D "Key Information - Risk Factors" of Stratasys' annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025, which Stratasys filed with the SEC on March 5, 2026, and in other reports and documents that Stratasys files with or furnishes to the SEC from time to time, which are designed to advise interested parties of the risks and factors that may affect Stratasys' business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects. Any forward-looking statements made in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and Stratasys undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
Stratasys, FDM, Fortus, F900 and SUP4050B are trademarks or registered trademarks of Stratasys Ltd. and/or its affiliates. ULTEM™ and 9085 are trademarks of SABIC, its affiliate or subsidiary.
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