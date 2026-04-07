Stratasys Unleashes New Innovations Across its Hardware, Software, and Materials Platform to Power Additive Manufacturing

New materials across FDM®, PolyJet™, P3™ DLP, and SLA, combined with GrabCAD® enhancements improve the accessibility of AM across business functions for faster, more accurate, and scalable production workflows
Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS) announced today that it has expanded its portfolio of additive manufacturing solutions across multiple industries with the introduction of new software and materials that expand applications of existing systems and improve ease of use for customers. New materials include: ULTEM™ 1010 filament for the F3300® printer, and PolyJet ToughONE™ White for Stratasys J3/J5™ printers, along with a new Measurement-Based Warped Modeling software addition to GrabCAD Print Pro™.
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Updates to Stratasys hardware, software and materials can advance the adoption and growth of additive manufacturing.
"These innovations are designed to solve real challenges manufacturers face when adopting or scaling additive manufacturing," said Rich Garrity, Chief Business Unit Officer, Stratasys. "We are committed to continuous investment and development across our portfolio, working closely with customers to reduce barriers to adoption and unlock the incredible value that additive manufacturing can provide throughout the whole production workflow."
Expanding ULTEM ™ resin offerings for industrial growth
ULTEM™ 1010 resin is now available as filament for the F3300® printer. This addition enables the production of high-temperature, aerospace-grade parts with excellent resistance to heat and the lowest coefficient of thermal expansion in the FDM® technology portfolio. Optimized for composite tooling, ULTEM™ 1010 resin allows fixtures and tools to maintain precision and reliability in demanding environments. Paired with the F3300® printer's faster print speeds and integrated material drying, manufacturers can now produce high-performance parts while significantly reducing cost per component.
In addition, ULTEM™ 1010 filament is planned to be available this summer in larger spool sizes for extended production runs through the Fortus FDC™ filament dryer. Compatible with the F900® and Fortus® 450mc™ Gen III printers, the Fortus FDC dryer supports longer, uninterrupted builds with integrated material drying, enabling manufacturers to produce high-temperature industrial components more efficiently and with greater consistency.
Photocurable Materials Built for Real-World Applications
P3™ Deflect™ 110 resin for Origin printers makes additive manufacturing a valid option for production parts exposed to elevated temperatures and mechanical loads, like automotive connectors, brackets, jigs, fixtures, and other demanding engineering applications.
Loctite® 3D IND3785 Low Migration for Origin® printers addresses the needs of FDA- and EU-compliant small-batch production in food and pharmaceutical environments. It delivers injection-molding-quality surface finish and accuracy with the flexibility of additive manufacturing.
PolyJet ToughONE White on J3 and J5 systems enables teams to create durable prototypes that withstand snapping, flexing, and repeated testing. With prototypes that behave more like finished products, design teams can accelerate iteration and validation.
PolyJet ToughONE Black adds strong visual contrast with the same toughness and dimensional stability, supporting functional demonstrations, application testing, and high-impact design reviews.
Measurement-Based Warped Adapted Modeling in GrabCAD Print Pro™ brings precision to Origin ® P3 ™ platform
Measurement-Based WAM™ Warped Adaptive Modeling integrated into GrabCAD Print Pro will use measured dimension data to automatically correct warping while providing precise additive production. Complex parts such as electrical connectors, precision jigs, and industrial fixtures can be produced with accuracy and consistency on the Origin® DLP platform using P3™ Programmable PhotoPolymerization technology, avoiding multiple iterations.
High-Detail SLA Prototypes
A new addition to the SLA material WaterShed family, Somos® WaterShed® White delivers durable, moisture-resistant SLA performance for automotive, aerospace, and industrial prototypes. Its smooth surface finish and opaque white appearance make it well suited for detailed models that must withstand functional testing. Somos Watershed White is validated to run on all Neo® printers, including the large-format Neo800+™.
Attendees of the upcoming RAPID + TCT Conference (April 14-16) can receive demonstrations of software and hardware, and learn more about these new materials at the Stratasys booth, #1601.
About Stratasys
Stratasys is leading the global shift to additive manufacturing with innovative 3D printing solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, consumer products, and healthcare. Through smart and connected 3D printers, polymer materials, a software ecosystem, and parts on demand, Stratasys solutions deliver competitive advantages at every stage of the product value chain. The world's leading organizations turn to Stratasys to transform product design, bring agility to manufacturing and supply chains, and improve patient care.
To learn more about Stratasys, visit www.stratasys.com , the Stratasys blog , X/Twitter , LinkedIn , or Facebook . Stratasys reserves the right to utilize any of the foregoing social media platforms, including Stratasys' websites, to share material, non-public information pursuant to the SEC's Regulation FD. To the extent necessary and mandated by applicable law, Stratasys will also include such information in its public disclosure filings.
Stratasys, J850, PolyJet, PolyJet ToughONE, P3, Origin, GrabCAD, GrabCAD Print, GrabCAD Print Pro and SAF are trademarks or registered trademarks of Stratasys Ltd. and/or its affiliates.
Stratasys, FDM, PolyJet, P3, GrabCAD, F3300, J3, J5, PolyJet ToughONE, GrabCAD Print Pro, Fortus, Fortus FDC, F900, Fortus 450mc, Origin, Deflect, Somos, WaterShed, Neo and Neo800+ are trademarks or registered trademarks of Stratasys Ltd. and/or its affiliates. 1010 and ULTEM™ trademarks are used under license from SABIC, its affiliate or subsidiary.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Those forward-looking statements are based on current information that is, by its nature, subject to potential change, due to risks and uncertainties faced by the Company, including those risks described in Item 3.D "Key Information - Risk Factors" of Stratasys' annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025, which Stratasys filed with the SEC on March 5, 2026, and in other reports and documents that Stratasys files with or furnishes to the SEC from time to time, which are designed to advise interested parties of the risks and factors that may affect Stratasys' business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects. Any forward-looking statements made in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and Stratasys undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
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Media and Investor contacts:
Stratasys Corporate, North America & EMEA
Chris Reese
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+1 651 357 0877
Stratasys Corporate, Israel & EMEA
Erik Snider
Erik.Snider@stratasys.com
+972 74 745 6053
Investor Relations
Yonah Lloyd
Yonah.Lloyd@stratasys.com
+972 74 745 4919