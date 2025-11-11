Stratasys Announces New Materials, Features, and Software Advancements to Accelerate Additive Manufacturing Productivity

New materials, faster print capabilities, and advanced software help manufacturers reduce production time, improve part quality, and tackle complex applications more efficiently.
Stratasys (NASDAQ: SSYS) today announced a series of innovations across its FDM, SAF, P3™ DLP, and software platforms, expanding material choices, improving throughput, and introducing new capabilities to help manufacturers streamline additive production. These new solutions will be on display at Formnext 2025, in Frankfurt, Germany, November 18-21.
"By expanding our materials portfolio, accelerating print speeds, and introducing smarter software tools, we're helping customers tackle challenging applications more efficiently," said Rich Garrity, Chief Business Unit Officer. "These updates reflect our ongoing commitment to driving innovation and operational excellence across aerospace, automotive , industrial, and consumer markets."
FDM Highlights
- New CoatReady™ print mode for ULTEM™ 9085 resin on the F900
The F900 now includes a software-enabled print mode called CoatReady™, designed to improve surface quality when printing with ULTEM™ 9085 resin. It delivers smoother surfaces that require less sanding and priming before painting – reducing manual finishing time, accelerating production, and increasing overall throughput.
- ULTEM™ 9085 Filament CG for F3300: Aerospace-grade performance with full traceability and tighter diameter tolerance for strong, repeatable parts.
- Nylon 12CF T40 Tip for Fortus 450mc: Nearly doubles build speed for large, high-strength parts with a 0.020-inch slice thickness, ideal for bulky solid components. This capability will be available with the software update of November 18.
- XTEND 250 Spools for Fortus FDC™: New ULTEM™ 9085 resin in Aircraft Gray and ASA Black are now available for the Fortus FDC. These additional material options allow manufacturers to produce larger, stronger parts - benefiting from the FDC's uninterrupted print times and reduced moisture-related defects.
- ABS Fortus ® PLUS TrueRefill™: Sustainable, cost-effective filament refill solution for ABS Black, ABS Ivory, and SR-35, cutting material costs by over 35% and packaging consumption by more than 30%.
SLA update
- New LayerControl+™ for Predictive Thermal Build Management
LayerControl+™, implemented through Titanium™ software, automatically adjusts layer delay times on the Neo800+ SLA printer to manage thermal variations that can cause costly build failures or surface defects. This predictive control reduces surface defects and build failures while optimizing print speed, as well as improve part quality, and overall reliability.
SAF Advancements
- Enhanced Accuracy Mode (EAM) for SAF™ PP on H350™: Optimized thermal management improves dimensional accuracy, reduces warp, and delivers consistent quality across larger builds. This advancement sets a new benchmark for polypropylene in powder bed fusion (PBF) technology, further solidifying SAF™ polypropylene's position in automotive, industrial, and machine component applications.
P3 DLP Innovations
- Ultracur3D ® RG 3280 by Forward AM: Ceramic-filled material validated for Origin printers can produce 3D printing mold tools, extrusion dies, and vacuum forming tools for spare part production, small batches or prototyping ., With its high stiffness (~10 GPa) and heat deflection above 280°C it withstands the high temperature and pressures of the molding process.
- Origin Accessories: New tools simplify part handling, controlled curing, and improved part transparency, enhancing safety and efficiency in production workflows.
