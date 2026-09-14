Stratasys Additive Manufacturing Solutions to Roll Out Across 20+ GM Manufacturing Facilities

Stratasys Additive Manufacturing Solutions to Roll Out Across 20+ GM Manufacturing Facilities

Manufacturing ecosystem empowers factory teams to solve production challenges in hours instead of weeks

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS) today announced a new showcase of its longstanding collaboration with General Motors (GM), highlighting how one of the world's most advanced manufacturers is leveraging Stratasys additive manufacturing solutions to reduce manufacturing lead times and costs while improving operational performance across its production operations.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260914828439/en/

GM team members are leveraging Stratasys FDM® additive manufacturing solutions to rapidly produce tooling, fixtures, jigs, factory aids and end-use parts, with facilities reporting significant savings.

Stratasys combines industrial FDM production systems , production-grade materials, software and application expertise to design, build and integrate qualified additive manufacturing solutions into existing workflows and processes. Manufacturing teams across multiple GM production facilities in North and South America have deployed Stratasys platforms to support dozens of manufacturing applications spanning tooling, quality, safety, and ergonomics for years.

Stratasys F900® FDM industrial production printers enable manufacturing teams to share and scale proven applications across facilities , while achieving rapid returns on investment through lower tooling costs, reduced lead times and improved operational efficiency.

"General Motors demonstrates what becomes possible when additive manufacturing is fully integrated into production operations," said Yoav Zeif, Chief Executive Officer of Stratasys . "Together, we've created an approach that turns factory-floor innovation into enterprise-wide business value, helping manufacturing teams improve performance, reduce costs and scale proven solutions across their operations."

Across its manufacturing network, GM uses Stratasys additive manufacturing solutions to produce ergonomic production aids, quality-control tools, fixtures, protective components, tooling and replacement parts that help improve productivity, reduce downtime and accelerate problem-solving. Manufacturing teams are able to develop solutions locally, validate them quickly and share successful applications wherever they are needed across the organization.

"Our greatest asset is our people," said Doneen McDowell, Manufacturing Vice President, GM North America Full Size Truck and Large SUV Assembly Operations, General Motors . "If we can give people the tools so they can own the outcome within their footprint, and then take those solutions and replicate them across our footprint where they apply, we'll get the best outcome."

GM's deployment demonstrates how additive manufacturing can transform factory-floor innovation into enterprise-wide manufacturing performance. By combining empowered teams, standardized technology and proven applications, manufacturers can accelerate problem-solving, reduce costs and improve operational efficiency across their production networks.

Experience the Full Story at IMTS 2026

Visitors to the Stratasys booth at IMTS 2026 will be among the first to view the new video showcasing how General Motors is leveraging additive manufacturing across its production operations to improve performance, reduce costs and scale manufacturing innovation. Filmed across multiple GM facilities in North America, the video provides an inside look at how manufacturing teams are using Stratasys hardware, materials, software and application expertise to solve production challenges and create measurable business value.

Attendees can:

  • View highlights from the video
  • Explore the real-world applications featured
  • Meet Stratasys additive manufacturing experts
  • Learn how manufacturers can achieve similar gains in operational performance, reliability and efficiency

Showcase link: https://www.stratasys.com/en/resources/videos/general-motors-3d-printed-tooling/

About Stratasys

Stratasys is leading the global shift to additive manufacturing with innovative 3D printing solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, consumer products, and healthcare. Through smart and connected 3D printers, polymer materials, a software ecosystem, and parts on demand, Stratasys solutions deliver competitive advantages at every stage of the product value chain. The world's leading organizations turn to Stratasys to transform product design, bring agility to manufacturing and supply chains, and improve patient care.

To learn more about Stratasys, visit www.stratasys.com , the Stratasys blog , X/Twitter , LinkedIn , or Facebook . Stratasys reserves the right to utilize any of the foregoing social media platforms, including Stratasys' websites, to share material, non-public information pursuant to the SEC's Regulation FD. To the extent necessary and mandated by applicable law, Stratasys will also include such information in its public disclosure filings.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Those forward-looking statements are based on current information that is, by its nature, subject to potential change, due to risks and uncertainties faced by the Company, including those risks described in Item 3.D "Key Information - Risk Factors" of Stratasys' annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025, which Stratasys filed with the SEC on March 5, 2026, and in other reports and documents that Stratasys files with or furnishes to the SEC from time to time, which are designed to advise interested parties of the risks and factors that may affect Stratasys' business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects. Any forward-looking statements made in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and Stratasys undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Media and Investor contacts:
Media Relations
Galit Mendelson
Director, Global Communications
+972-74-7454913
Galit.Mendelson@stratasys.com

Investor Relations
Yonah Lloyd
Chief Communications Officer and VP Investor Relations
Yonah.Lloyd@stratasys.com
+972 74 745 4919

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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