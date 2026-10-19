Straight Talk Supercharges Unlimited Plans with More Data, Faster 5G and Expanded Benefits

Straight Talk

Straight Talk Wireless, available exclusively at Walmart and online, today announced it is supercharging its unlimited plans, including its Silver Unlimited, Gold Unlimited, and Platinum Unlimited Plans. Designed to solidify its position as the value leader for value-driven consumers, Straight Talk is bringing faster 5G Ultra Wideband network access, up to 66% more hotspot data, expanded international coverage, and Home Internet bundle savings across its popular lineup. For Silver Unlimited customers, that means keeping the same $45 monthly base price Straight Talk has offered since 2009, now with even more included.

"We know every dollar counts right now, and families are feeling the squeeze every time they shop," said Mike Sarcone, Vice President of Commercial Growth & Retention at Verizon Value. "You shouldn't have to choose between keeping your monthly costs low and getting the plan you actually need. We wanted to lift some of that weight by supercharging our Straight Talk Unlimited plans—giving our customers access to faster video streaming, bigger hotspots for the kids, and bundled Home Internet savings, all while keeping our monthly base prices exactly the same."

Straight Talk's Supercharged lineup includes:

Silver Unlimited — $45/month – Same Price Since 2009, Now With Even More Value

  • New & Enhanced Features:
    • 5G Ultra Wideband Access: 3x faster than standard 5G for blazing fast data speeds
    • 15 GB Hotspot Data: 50% more hotspot data included
    • Expanded Global Reach: Unlimited international talk and text to Canada, Mexico, India & China
    • Home Internet Savings: Get Home Internet for just $35/month ($10/month savings) when you bundle

Gold Unlimited — $55/month

  • New & Enhanced Features:
    • 5G Ultra Wideband Access: 3x faster than standard 5G for blazing fast data speeds
    • 50 GB Hotspot Data: 66% more hotspot data included
    • Expanded International Coverage: Unlimited international talk and text to 200+ destinations + 10 GB roaming in Canada and Mexico
    • Home Internet Savings: Get Home Internet for just $35/month ($10/month savings) when you bundle
  • Continuing Value:
    • Walmart+ Membership Included On Us
    • 100 GB Cloud Storage

Platinum Unlimited — $65/month

  • New & Enhanced Features:
    • 5G Ultra Wideband Access: 3x faster than 5G with unlimited premium data and hotspot
    • Home Internet Savings: Get Home Internet for just $35/month ($10/month savings) when you bundle
  • Continuing Value:
    • Tablet Service Included: Get $10/month tablet service at no extra cost when you bring your own tablet
    • Walmart+ Membership Included On Us
    • 500 GB Cloud Storage
    • Global Travel Ready: Unlimited international talk and text to 200+ destinations + 10 GB roaming in Canada and Mexico

Same Price. More Value.

The added value goes beyond mobile. Straight Talk is also expanding its Home Internet bundle savings, giving customers on Silver, Gold and Platinum Unlimited plans $10/month off Home Internet, bringing the monthly base price from $45 to $35 when bundled.

Together, these updates give customers 5G Ultra Wideband access, more hotspot data, and Home Internet bundle savings. Gold and Platinum subscribers continue to enjoy benefits like Walmart+ memberships and cloud storage, while Silver Unlimited customers are getting even more from the same $45 monthly base price Straight Talk has offered since 2009. It's a continuation of the same promise Straight Talk has delivered for more than 15 years: finding new ways to make its best plans work harder for customers and deliver more of what they need. For more information, visit a local Walmart, Walmart.com or StraightTalk.com.

This announcement was originally published by Verizon. Read the original press release.

About Straight Talk:

Straight Talk Wireless provides quality no-contract wireless solutions to value-conscious consumers and is available exclusively at Walmart, Walmart.com, and Straighttalk.com.
Straight Talk is part of the Verizon Value portfolio of prepaid brands, which includes Total Wireless, Visible, Tracfone, Simple Mobile, SafeLink, Walmart Family Mobile, and Verizon Prepaid.

PRESS CONTACT:
Alison Hemmings
(Alison.Hemmings@Verizon.com)

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6a28ae9a-e1c6-4e11-93bd-3e02bed409a4

 


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