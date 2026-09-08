Stoke Space Technologies Raises $1 Billion Series E: NYSE Content Update

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The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on September 8th

  • Stoke Space increases capital as it prepares for first orbital launch.
    • Stoke Space is preparing its Nova Pathfinder launch vehicle for a planned 2027 mission.
    • The company is also developing its Nova Block 2 launch vehicle, capable of delivering 15 metric tons to low Earth orbit.
    • Co-founder and CEO Andy Lapsa will join NYSE Live to reveal the opportunities the Series E unlocks for the firm.
  • NYSE Live to provide coverage of XTEND AI Robotics' listing celebration.
    • The program will carry co-founder and CEO Aviv Shapira's remarks ahead of the Opening Bell.  
    • Shapira and CFO Tal Horesh will join NYSE Live to discuss the company's next chapter as a publicly traded company.
    • XTEND AI Robotics (NYSE: XTND) debuted for trade on September 4th, following its business combination with JFB Construction Holdings.
  • Investors monitor Middle East developments and inflation data.
    • As of 8:00 AM ET, ICE Brent Crude is trading at about $98 a barrel after the U.S. and Iran exchanged strikes over the weekend.
    • The Bureau of Labor Statistics will release August PPI data on Thursday before unveiling the August CPI report on Friday.

Opening Bell
XTEND AI Robotics (NYSE: XTND) celebrates its listing on the NYSE

Closing Bell
IONQ (NYSE: IONQ) rings the NYSE Closing Bell

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XTEND AI Robotics rings first trade bell

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SOURCE New York Stock Exchange

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