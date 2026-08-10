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Westward Gold is a mineral exploration company focused on developing the Toiyabe Hills Project located in the Cortez Trend area of Lander County, Nevada, and the Coyote and Rossi Projects located along the Carlin Trend in Elko County, Nevada. From time to time, the Company may also evaluate the acquisition of other mineral exploration assets and opportunities.
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