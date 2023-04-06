The Conversation (0)
Topicus.com
TSXV:TOI
Topicus com Inc is a provider of vertical market software and vertical market platforms to clients in the public and private sector. It acquires, builds, and manages leading software companies providing specialized, mission-critical, and high-impact software solutions that address the particular needs of customers. Substantial revenue is derived from maintenance and professional services offered by the firm.
Press Releases
More Press Releases
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.