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Relevant Gold Corp. is a North American gold exploration company with a 100% interest in five gold exploration projects covering ~60,000 acres across three historic mining districts in west-central Wyoming. The Company is focused on discovery in one of the most mining-friendly jurisdictions in the United States and on unlocking Wyoming's potential for large-scale Archean gold systems.
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