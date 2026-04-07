Pegasus Resources

TSXV:PEGA

Pegasus Resources Inc. is a Canadian uranium exploration company focused on advancing high-potential projects in the United States.

5 Best-performing Canadian Uranium Stocks in 2026

Pegasus Resources Inc. is a Canadian uranium exploration company focused on advancing high-potential projects in the United States. The Company's flagship asset, the Jupiter Uranium Project in Utah, is a drill-ready property positioned for resource expansion. With a commitment to strengthening domestic uranium supply, Pegasus is strategically developing its portfolio to capitalize on the growing demand for nuclear energy.
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