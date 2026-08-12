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Monumental Energy Corp. is an exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties in the critical and clean energy sectors. The Company is building a strategic position in New Zealand's onshore Taranaki Basin, targeting near-term oil production and longer-term natural gas development. The Company has a funding agreement with New Zealand Energy Corp. ('NZEC') targeting production optimization and workover opportunities across existing fields. The Company also holds securities of NZEC and a call option and royalty interest related to the Copper Moki wells. Monumental additionally maintains exposure to the critical minerals sector through a 2% net smelter return royalty on Summit Nanotech's interest in the Salar de Turi lithium project in Chile.
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