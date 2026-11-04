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Geiger controls approximately 338,000 hectares in Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin and 95,519 hectares in Nunavut's Thelon Basin, two of the world's most prospective uranium districts. The Company's flagship Aberdeen Project (Thelon Basin) hosts the high-grade, basement-hosted Tatiggaq and Qavvik discoveries - both shallow systems open along strike and at depth - together with more than 50 high-priority targets, many showing strong alteration and anomalous uranium from limited historical drilling. In 2026, Geiger made two new grassroots uranium discoveries at Fox and Apollo, both previously untested targets on the Andrew Lake Fault. In the Athabasca Basin, Geiger is advancing the Hook Project, host to the near-surface ACKIO uranium discovery, which comprises at least nine mineralized pods beginning at 28 metres depth and remains open in multiple directions.
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