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Globex Mining Enterprises Inc is a Canada based exploration company. The company is engaged in the acquisition, development, and exploration of mineral properties in North America. The company's mineral portfolio consists of early to mid-stage exploration, development and royalty properties which contain Base Metals, Specialty Metals and Minerals and Industrial Minerals.
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