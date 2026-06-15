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GoGold Resources (TSX: GGD) is a Canadian-based silver and gold producer focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring high-quality projects in Mexico. The company operates the Parral tailings mine in the state of Chihuahua and has the Los Ricos South and Los Ricos North exploration and development projects in the state of Jalisco. Headquartered in Halifax, N.S., GoGold is building a portfolio of low-cost, high-margin projects.
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