Absolute Software

Absolute provides endpoint visibility and control to help self-healing endpoint security and always-connected IT asset management to protect devices data applications and users on and off the corporate network. Bridging the gap between security and IT operations only Absolute gives enterprises visibility they can act on to protect every endpoint remediate vulnerabilities and ensure compliance in the face of insider and external threats. Absolutes patented Persistence technology is already embedded in the firmware of PC and mobile devices and trusted by over 12000 customers worldwide. Headquartered in Vancouver Canada our regional headquarters are located in Austin Texas San Jose California Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam and Reading England. For the latest information visit www.absolute.
