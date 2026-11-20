Xtra-Gold Resources Corp. is a gold exploration company with a substantial land position totaling 226 square kilometers in the Kibi Gold Belt of Ghana, West Africa. The Kibi Gold Belt is geologically similar and in close proximity to the world-renowned Ashanti Gold Belt, which hosts an estimated 130 million ounces of gold resources. With an established land position, strong financial footing, and experienced technical team, Xtra-Gold is strategically positioned to make the next major gold discovery in Ghana.