Dundee Corporation is a public Canadian independent mining-focused holding company, listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange ('TSX') under the symbol 'DC.A'. The Corporation is engaged in the identification, evaluation, and advancement of mineral resource opportunities within the mining sector. The Corporation is actively pursuing interests in mining and exploration projects at various stages of development. In connection with these activities, the Corporation conducts technical, geological, and financial due diligence and may enter into joint arrangements, strategic partnerships, and other arrangements with third parties, with its level of involvement in project development and operations varying depending on the nature of the opportunity. The Corporation may support the advancement of mining opportunities through involvement in development planning and oversight of key technical workstreams.