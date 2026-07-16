The investment seeks longterm capital appreciation. The fund is an actively managed exchangetraded fund ETF that seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing under normal circumstances at least 80% of its net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes in securities of companies that derive at least 50% of their net revenue from the marijuana and hemp business and in derivatives or other instruments that have economic characteristics similar to such securities. It is nondiversified. The fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (ETF) that seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in securities of companies that derive at least 50% of their net revenue from the marijuana and hemp business and in derivatives or other instruments that have economic characteristics similar to such securities. It is non-diversified.The investment seeks longterm capital appreciation.