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The iShares A.I. Innovation and Tech Active ETF seeks active exposure to companies enabling, developing, and deploying today's most advanced AI technologies across the “AI tech stack,” which includes infrastructure, intelligence, and apps & services. The fund offers targeted and actively managed exposure to the potential growth of the AI and technology revolution.
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