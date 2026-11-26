Tamboran Resources Corporation (NYSE/ASX: TBN) is a growth-driven independent natural gas exploration and production company. Tamboran is focused on an integrated approach to the commercial development of the natural gas resources in the Beetaloo Basin located within the Northern Territory of Australia. Through its subsidiaries, Tamboran holds approximately 2.8 million net prospective acres and is the largest acreage holder in the Beetaloo Basin depocenter.