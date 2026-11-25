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StandardAero is a leading independent pure-play provider of aerospace engine aftermarket services for fixed and rotary wing aircraft, serving the commercial, military and business aviation end markets. StandardAero provides a comprehensive suite of critical, value-added aftermarket solutions, including engine maintenance, repair and overhaul, engine component repair, on-wing and field service support, asset management and engineering solutions. StandardAero is an NYSE-listed company under the ticker symbol SARO. For more information about StandardAero , please visit www.standardaero.com .
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